 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NASCAR Cup Series Verizon 200 at the Brickyard - Qualifying
Daniel Suarez wins Indianapolis Cup Series pole
AUTO: JUL 23 NASCAR Cup Series Highpoint 400
Kevin Harvick reveals injury he suffered earlier this summer
AUTO: JUL 31 NASCAR Cup Series Verizon 200 at the Brickyard
Sunday Cup race at Indianapolis: Start time, TV info, and more

Top Clips

nbc_pl_goalnew2avl1_230812.jpg
Isak snatches lead for Newcastle against Villa
nbc_pl_goalavl1new1_230812.jpg
Diaby brings Villa to level terms with Newcastle
nbc_pl_goalnew1avl0_230812.jpg
Tonali opens scoring for Newcastle against Villa

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NASCAR Cup Series Verizon 200 at the Brickyard - Qualifying
Daniel Suarez wins Indianapolis Cup Series pole
AUTO: JUL 23 NASCAR Cup Series Highpoint 400
Kevin Harvick reveals injury he suffered earlier this summer
AUTO: JUL 31 NASCAR Cup Series Verizon 200 at the Brickyard
Sunday Cup race at Indianapolis: Start time, TV info, and more

Top Clips

nbc_pl_goalnew2avl1_230812.jpg
Isak snatches lead for Newcastle against Villa
nbc_pl_goalavl1new1_230812.jpg
Diaby brings Villa to level terms with Newcastle
nbc_pl_goalnew1avl0_230812.jpg
Tonali opens scoring for Newcastle against Villa

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Adingra increases Brighton's lead v. Luton Town

August 12, 2023 11:46 AM
Simon Adingra capitalizes on a Luton Town defensive miscue to give Brighton a 3-1 lead.
Up Next
nbc_pl_goalnew2avl1_230812.jpg
2:05
Isak snatches lead for Newcastle against Villa
Now Playing
nbc_pl_goalavl1new1_230812.jpg
1:03
Diaby brings Villa to level terms with Newcastle
Now Playing
nbc_pl_goalnew1avl0_230812.jpg
1:22
Tonali opens scoring for Newcastle against Villa
Now Playing
nbc_pl_stevecooperpresser_230812.jpg
3:22
Cooper: ‘Arsenal were excellent’
Now Playing
nbc_pl_shucphlv2_230812.jpg
9:00
Highlights: Crystal Palace 1, Sheffield United 0
Now Playing
nbc_pl_eveful_extendedhl_230812.jpg
11:44
Extended Highlights: Fulham 1, Everton 0
Now Playing
nbc_pl_bouwhuhl_230812.jpg
12:05
Highlights: Bournemouth 1, West Ham United 1
Now Playing
nbc_pl_bhavluthl_230812.jpg
13:57
Extended Highlights: Brighton 4, Luton Town 1
Now Playing
nbc_pl_bhafergusongoal_230812.jpg
1:13
Ferguson makes it 4-1 for Brighton v. Luton Town
Now Playing
nbc_pl_goalbou1whu1_230812.jpg
1:12
Solanke equalizes for Bournemouth against West Ham
Now Playing
nbc_pl_lutonpenandgoal_230812.jpg
2:16
Morris scores Luton Town’s first-ever PL goal
Now Playing
nbc_pl_eveful_cordovareidgoal_230812.jpg
1:32
Decordova-Reid slots home go-ahead goal v. Everton
Now Playing