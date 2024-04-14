Watch Now
Pereira slots home Fulham's opener v. West Ham
Fulham jump out to an early lead over the Hammers thanks to Andreas Pereira's cool finish early in the first half at London Stadium.
Up Next
Pereira’s brace makes it 2-0 v. West Ham
Pereira's brace makes it 2-0 v. West Ham
Andreas Pereira doubles his tally as Fulham take a commanding 2-0 lead over West Ham in the second half at London Stadium.
Eze gives Palace shock 1-0 lead over Liverpool
Eze gives Palace shock 1-0 lead over Liverpool
Crystal Palace take an early lead at Anfield thanks to some lovely one-touch football to set up a simple finish for Eberechi Eze in front of the Liverpool goal.
Ten Hag’s Man Utd future remains ‘in the balance’
Ten Hag's Man Utd future remains 'in the balance'
David Ornstein joins Ahmed Fareed to detail the latest news surrounding Erik ten Hag's future at Manchester United ahead of what could be a tumultuous summer for the club.
Everton could get ‘another point deduction’
Everton could get 'another point deduction'
David Ornstein joins Ahmed Fareed to discuss Everton's latest two-point deduction in the Premier League, but explains why the Toffees' troubles are far from over.
PL Update: Man City rout Luton Town
PL Update: Man City rout Luton Town
Ahmed Fareed, Robbie Earle, and Robbie Mustoe recap a busy Saturday of action, including Newcastle's stunner against Spurs, Man City's drubbing of Luton Town, and Man United's lackluster draw against Bournemouth.
Man City lead title race over Liverpool, Arsenal
Man City lead title race over Liverpool, Arsenal
Ahmed Fareed, Robbie Earle, and Robbie Mustoe analyze the current state of the title race following Manchester City's rout of Luton Town in Matchweek 33.
Man United fans should be ‘very disappointed’
Man United fans should be 'very disappointed'
Ahmed Fareed, Robbie Earle, and Robbie Mustoe react to Bournemouth's 2-2 draw against Manchester United at the Vitality Stadium in Matchweek 33.
Extended HLs: Bournemouth v. Man United MWK 33
Extended HLs: Bournemouth v. Man United MWK 33
Relive a feisty four-goal affair at the Vitality Stadium, where Manchester United's second half comeback was enough to salvage a point against Bournemouth in Matchweek 33.
Fernandes makes it 2-2 for Man United v. Cherries
Fernandes makes it 2-2 for Man United v. Cherries
A handball results in a penalty, allowing Bruno Fernandes to double his tally on the match and make it 2-2 from the spot for Manchester United against Bournemouth at the Vitality.
Kluivert blasts Bournemouth in front of Man United
Kluivert blasts Bournemouth in front of Man United
The Cherries get back in front thanks to Justin Kluivert's powerful shot from inside the box to give Bournemouth a 2-1 lead over Manchester United at the Vitality.
Fernandes equalizes for Man United v. Bournemouth
Fernandes equalizes for Man United v. Bournemouth
Bruno Fernandes gives Manchester United a lifeline in an otherwise dominant first half from the Cherries to make it 1-1 at the Vitality.