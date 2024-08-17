Watch Now
Aston Villa 'found another gear' against West Ham
Rebecca Lowe and the chaps react to Aston Villa's dramatic win against West Ham at London Stadium.
PL Update: Arsenal keep Wolves at bay
Rebecca Lowe and the chaps look back on an action-packed Saturday in the Premier League, including Liverpool's win over Ipswich Town, Arsenal's impressive victory against Wolves, and Aston Villa's dramatics at West Ham.
Lopetegui details next steps after loss to Villa
West Ham manager Julen Lopetegui speaks to the media following his side's 2-1 loss to Aston Villa at home in Matchweek 1.
Emery on balance between PL, Champions League
Aston Villa manager Unai Emery joins the desk following his side's 2-1 win over West Ham at London Stadium.
Bowen shares his takeaways from loss to Villa
Jarrod Bowen joins the desk following West Ham's 2-1 loss to Aston Villa at London Stadium in Matchweek 1.
Onana describes ‘unbelievable start’ at Villa
Aston Villa's Amadou Onana joins the set following his impressive performance against West Ham at London Stadium.
Extended HLs: West Ham v. Aston Villa Matchweek 1
Jhon Duran's late goal proves to be enough to guide Aston Villa past West Ham at London Stadium in Matchweek 1.
Duran powers Aston Villa 2-1 in front of West Ham
Aston Villa put themselves in front of West Ham late in the second half thanks to Jhon Duran's powerful finish at London Stadium.
Paqueta’s penalty puts West Ham level v. Villa
Following a VAR review, West Ham are awarded a penalty where Lucas Paqueta tucks away his effort from the spot to put the Hammers back on level terms against Aston Villa.
Extended HLs: Everton v. Brighton Matchweek 1
Fabian Hurzeler starts his tenure as Brighton manager with an impressive 3-0 victory against Everton at Goodison Park in Matchweek 1.
Extended HLs: Forest v. Bournemouth Matchweek 1
Chris Wood got the City Ground rocking early in Nottingham Forest's favor, but a late Bournemouth equalizer was enough for the Cherries to earn a point away from home in Matchweek 1.
Onana’s header gives Villa early lead v. West Ham
Amadou Onana marks his Aston Villa debut with a powerful header off a set piece to give his side an early 1-0 lead over West Ham at London Stadium.