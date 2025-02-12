 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NCAA Basketball: Temple at Memphis
No. 14 Memphis at South Florida Prediction: Odds, Expert Picks, Betting Trends and Stats
SKI-ALPINE-WORLD-AUT-WOMEN-SUPER G
Federica Brignone wins ski worlds giant slalom; American Paula Moltzan snags bronze by .01
NCAA Basketball: Rutgers at Maryland
No. 25 Maryland at Nebraska Prediction: Odds, Expert Picks, Betting Trends and Stats

Top Clips

nbc_pft_superbowlmvpvoting_250213.jpg
Inside SB LIX MVP: Hurts got 12 out of 20 votes
jalenhurts_720x405_2408507971963.jpg
What Eagles’ search for new OC means for Hurts
nbc_pft_kelcetimeline_250213.jpg
How Free Agency factors into Kelce’s timeline

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NCAA Basketball: Temple at Memphis
No. 14 Memphis at South Florida Prediction: Odds, Expert Picks, Betting Trends and Stats
SKI-ALPINE-WORLD-AUT-WOMEN-SUPER G
Federica Brignone wins ski worlds giant slalom; American Paula Moltzan snags bronze by .01
NCAA Basketball: Rutgers at Maryland
No. 25 Maryland at Nebraska Prediction: Odds, Expert Picks, Betting Trends and Stats

Top Clips

nbc_pft_superbowlmvpvoting_250213.jpg
Inside SB LIX MVP: Hurts got 12 out of 20 votes
jalenhurts_720x405_2408507971963.jpg
What Eagles’ search for new OC means for Hurts
nbc_pft_kelcetimeline_250213.jpg
How Free Agency factors into Kelce’s timeline

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Beto nets Everton's opener against Liverpool

February 12, 2025 02:58 PM
The Toffees strike first as Beto slots home his side's opener against Liverpool in the last-ever Merseyside Derby at Goodison Park.
Up Next
nbc_pl_no11henry_250212.jpg
1:53
Top 20 PL goals ever: No. 11 Henry, Arsenal
Now Playing
nbc_pl_update_250212.jpg
8:06
PL Update: Everton snatch point from Liverpool
Now Playing
nbc_pl_moyes_250212.jpg
1:51
Moyes describes emotions of draw with Liverpool
Now Playing
nbc_pl_vvd_250212.jpg
2:55
Van Dijk reflects on ‘intense’ draw with Everton
Now Playing
nbc_pl_tarkowski_250212.jpg
3:04
Tarkowski reacts to ‘amazing night’ v. Liverpool
Now Playing
nbc_pl_everliv_250212.jpg
12:54
Extended HLs: Everton v. Liverpool Matchweek 25
Now Playing
nbc_pl_postgame_250212.jpg
2:58
Reacting to Everton’s stunning draw v. Liverpool
Now Playing
nbc_pl_evegoal2v2_250212.jpg
7:05
Tarkowski sends Goodison Park into frenzy
Now Playing
nbc_pl_livgoal2_250212.jpg
1:32
Salah drills Liverpool 2-1 in front of Everton
Now Playing
nbc_pl_livgoal1_250212.jpg
2:33
Mac Allister heads Liverpool level against Everton
Now Playing
nbc_pl_kellywrightyparta_250204.jpg
26:29
Will Rashford make the most of Villa opportunity?
Now Playing
nbc_pl_kellywrightypartb_250204.jpg
11:52
Forest’s win over Brighton ‘was a mauling’
Now Playing