MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

How they finished in the 450 Overall at Fox Raceway
Team Australia wins Motocross of Nations for first time in 2024, Team USA second
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
NFL: Baltimore Ravens at Dallas Cowboys
Matthew Berry’s Fantasy Football Rankings for Week 5 of 2024 season
Screenshot 2024-10-06 at 10.02.12 AM.png
Wenyi Ding wins Asia-Pacific Amateur, though could decline major invites to turn pro

Top Clips

nbc_pl_welbeckintv_241006.jpg
Welbeck: Hurzeler has been ‘brilliant’ at Brighton
nbc_pl_angeintv_241006.jpg
Postecoglou ‘gutted’ about Spurs’ loss to Brighton
darnell.jpg
Steelers’ Washington is an under-the-radar SNF bet

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Watch Now

Brighton punish Tottenham's 'stubbornness' in win

October 6, 2024 01:34 PM
Rebecca Lowe, Robbie Earle, and Gary Neville react to Brighton's stunning 3-2 comeback win against Tottenham at the Amex in Matchweek 7.
nbc_pl_welbeckintv_241006.jpg
3:58
Welbeck: Hurzeler has been ‘brilliant’ at Brighton
nbc_pl_angeintv_241006.jpg
5:22
Postecoglou ‘gutted’ about Spurs’ loss to Brighton
nbc_pl_bhagoal3_241006.jpg
1:19
Welbeck heads Brighton 3-2 in front of Tottenham
nbc_pl_bhagoal2_241006.jpg
1:09
Rutter brings Brighton level at 2-2 v. Tottenham
nbc_pl_bhagoal1_241006.jpg
0:55
Minteh reduces Brighton’s deficit against Spurs
nbc_pl_totgoal2_241006.jpg
1:08
Maddison slots home Tottenham’s second v. Brighton
nbc_pl_totgoal1_241006.jpg
1:08
Johnson tucks away Spurs’ first goal v. Brighton
nbc_pl_che_nfo_241006.jpg
8:33
Extended HLs: Chelsea v. Nottingham Forest MWK 7
nbc_pl_tenhagintv_241006.jpg
1:59
Ten Hag: Man United ‘have to step up’ after draw
nbc_pl_avlmu_241006.jpg
7:26
Extended HLs: Aston Villa v. Man United MWK 7
nbc_pl_evansintv_241006.jpg
3:24
Evans reacts to Man United’s draw v. Aston Villa
nbc_pl_avlmupostmatch_241006.jpg
1:17
Man United take a ‘small step’ forward after draw
