Guimaraes' header gives Magpies hope v. Liverpool

Skip navigation
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
2025 Fantasy Baseball Top 300 update: Aaron Judge clings to No. 1 spot, Yordan Alvarez returns to top 30
Matthew Pouliot
,
Matthew Pouliot
,
Madison Keys loses in the U.S. Open’s first round to Renata Zarazua of Mexico
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
2025 Rotoworld Fantasy Football Draft Day: Live shows, mock drafts, and expert analysis
Rotoworld Staff
,
Rotoworld Staff
,
Top Clips
Ngumoha, 16, scores 100th-minute winner for Reds
Osula makes it 2-2 for Newcastle against Liverpool
Ekitike slots home Liverpool’s second v. Newcastle
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
All Sports
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
National Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Rotoworld
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Betting Home
Fantasy Football
NFL Player News
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Player News
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Player News
WNBA Player News
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Podcasts
Peacock
Betting Home
Milan Cortina 2026 Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
GolfNow
GolfPass
NBC Sports NOW
SportsEngine
NBC Sports Press Box
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
2025 Fantasy Baseball Top 300 update: Aaron Judge clings to No. 1 spot, Yordan Alvarez returns to top 30
Matthew Pouliot
,
Matthew Pouliot
,
Madison Keys loses in the U.S. Open’s first round to Renata Zarazua of Mexico
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
2025 Rotoworld Fantasy Football Draft Day: Live shows, mock drafts, and expert analysis
Rotoworld Staff
,
Rotoworld Staff
,
Top Clips
Ngumoha, 16, scores 100th-minute winner for Reds
Osula makes it 2-2 for Newcastle against Liverpool
Ekitike slots home Liverpool’s second v. Newcastle
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
National Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Betting Home
Fantasy Football
NFL Player News
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Player News
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Player News
WNBA Player News
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Podcasts
Favorites
Favorites
Profile
Peacock
Betting Home
Milan Cortina 2026 Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
GolfNow
GolfPass
NBC Sports NOW
SportsEngine
NBC Sports Press Box
Profile
Login or Create Profile
Profile
Login or Create Profile
Favorites
Menu
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Watch Now
Guimaraes' header gives Magpies hope v. Liverpool
August 25, 2025 04:21 PM
Newcastle may be a man down, but at least they're now down by just one goal as Bruno Guimaraes heads his side on the scoresheet against Liverpool in the second half at St. James' Park.
Related Videos
01:54
Ngumoha, 16, scores 100th-minute winner for Reds
01:20
Osula makes it 2-2 for Newcastle against Liverpool
01:15
Ekitike slots home Liverpool’s second v. Newcastle
03:14
Gordon sent off for dangerous tackle on van Dijk
01:21
Gravenberch powers Liverpool in front of Newcastle
02:39
Isak ‘has no intention’ of playing for Newcastle
01:49
Three things we learned from Fulham 1-1 Man United
03:04
Mustoe spotlights Pickford’s heroics for Everton
04:02
Are Arsenal ready for Liverpool showdown?
01:44
Biggest takeaways from Premier League Matchweek 2
02:29
Palhinha ‘a brilliant pickup’ Frank’s Spurs
05:59
Lowe Down: Lack of interest in Grealish is ‘weird’
10:21
PL Update: Fulham split points with Man United
06:13
Man United’s weaknesses exposed in Fulham draw
01:35
Amorim: We must focus on performance, not result
46
Nuno wants to move forward and work with Forest
02:09
Fernandes laments Man United’s draw against Fulham
11:13
Extended HLs: Fulham v. Man United Matchweek 2
01:10
Smith Rowe brings Fulham level against Man United
01:15
Yoro heads Manchester United 1-0 ahead of Fulham
01:28
Grealish, Ndiaye analyze Everton’s win v. Brighton
12:44
Extended HLs: Everton v. Brighton Matchweek 2
10:45
Extended HLs: Crystal Palace v. Forest Matchweek 2
01:57
Everton take down Brighton on ‘historic’ day
02:02
Hudson-Odoi equalizes for Forest against Palace
01:37
Garner’s belter doubles Everton’s lead
01:14
Sarr nets Palace’s opener v. Nottingham Forest
01:50
Ndiaye scores first goal at Hill Dickinson Stadium
02:27
Pickford tours Everton’s Hill Dickinson Stadium
05:42
Neville: Spurs ‘ran all over’ Manchester City
Latest Clips
01:46
Pick up Lowe, Berget for fantasy MLB stretch run
01:54
McLaurin’s extension ‘makes sense’ for both sides
01:31
What Semien’s injury means for Rangers, fantasy
06:58
Browns doing ‘the smart thing’ giving Sanders time
01:31
What can we expect from Phillies’ Wheeler in 2026?
06:41
Dolphins have problem at ‘top of their food chain’
05:57
NFL hard truths: Seahawks, Pats return to playoffs
05:16
Fleetwood’s path to PGA Tour title is ‘admirable’
01:27
McLaurin profiles as fantasy WR3 after extension
08:15
Why the likes of Fleetwood are Stewart’s ‘heroes’
07:24
Kisner: Bradley has done ‘admirable job’ as leader
08:51
Henderson’s win on home soil has ‘massive’ impact
01:11
AFC West Champion picks: Consider Broncos at +250
04:26
Fantasy backfield takeaways from preseason Week 3
07:33
Hottest golf question: Will Bradley pick himself?
08:53
Will Bears’ Odunze emerge as a fantasy asset?
12:17
Late-round tight end dart throws: Smith, Johnson
08:28
Kraft, Ferguson among Tier 3 tight end standouts
06:39
Why Kittle, McBride are worth drafting over Bowers
04:34
Target Warren, Engram after elite tight ends go
06:19
Win total predictions for 2025: Giants
02:24
Why Nabers could pace NFC East in rec. yards
03:49
Win total predictions for 2025: Commanders
05:49
Win total predictions for 2025: Cowboys
01:26
Top shots and stats from 2025 Tour Championship
04:50
Win total predictions for 2025: Eagles
10:23
Texas vs. Ohio State is a ‘monster’ Week 1 matchup
03:06
Highlights: Storm sink Mystics at the buzzer
01:28
Muchova should get by ‘unscathed’ against Venus
04:24
Win total predictions for 2025: Patriots
Close Ad
Add favorite players, teams, and leagues with an NBCUniversal Profile
Continue