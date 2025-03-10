 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Thumbnail
From ‘normal’ to ‘really terrible’ in 4 days
NASCAR Cup Series Shriners Children's 500
Hendrick Motorsports cars show progress but work remains to be better at Phoenix
Jai Lucas
Jai Lucas says he’s ready to lead Miami basketball, and his predecessor Jim Larranaga agrees

Top Clips

nbc_roto_patonallen_250310.jpg
Allen arguably ‘safest bet’ for 2025 fantasy QB1
nbc_roto_patonadams_250310.jpg
Adams finds great landing spot with Rams
nbc_roto_rbsalverez_250310.jpg
Mets’ Alvarez to undergo surgery on left hand

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Thumbnail
From ‘normal’ to ‘really terrible’ in 4 days
NASCAR Cup Series Shriners Children's 500
Hendrick Motorsports cars show progress but work remains to be better at Phoenix
Jai Lucas
Jai Lucas says he’s ready to lead Miami basketball, and his predecessor Jim Larranaga agrees

Top Clips

nbc_roto_patonallen_250310.jpg
Allen arguably ‘safest bet’ for 2025 fantasy QB1
nbc_roto_patonadams_250310.jpg
Adams finds great landing spot with Rams
nbc_roto_rbsalverez_250310.jpg
Mets’ Alvarez to undergo surgery on left hand

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Guimaraes lifts Newcastle in front of West Ham

March 10, 2025 05:26 PM
Bruno Guimaraes' outstretched leg gets a touch from close range and finds the back of the net to break the deadlock for Newcastle against the Hammers at London Stadium.