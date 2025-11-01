 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: World Series-Toronto Blue Jays at Los Angeles Dodgers
Dave Roberts vows to never sprint again after the Los Angeles manager face-plants at World Series
NCAA Football: Southern Methodist at Clemson
SMU gives coach Rhett Lashlee another extension amid Arkansas speculation
NCAA Football: Vanderbilt at Texas
Texas QB Arch Manning available to play against No. 9 Vanderbilt after clearing concussion protocol

Top Clips

nbc_pl_fulgoal2_251101.jpg
Wilson curls Fulham 2-0 in front of Wolves
nbc_pl_bhagoal2_251101.jpg
Gomez makes it 2-0 for Brighton against Leeds
nbc_pl_cpgoalcollins_251101.jpg
Collins’ own goal doubles Palace’s lead

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: World Series-Toronto Blue Jays at Los Angeles Dodgers
Dave Roberts vows to never sprint again after the Los Angeles manager face-plants at World Series
NCAA Football: Southern Methodist at Clemson
SMU gives coach Rhett Lashlee another extension amid Arkansas speculation
NCAA Football: Vanderbilt at Texas
Texas QB Arch Manning available to play against No. 9 Vanderbilt after clearing concussion protocol

Top Clips

nbc_pl_fulgoal2_251101.jpg
Wilson curls Fulham 2-0 in front of Wolves
nbc_pl_bhagoal2_251101.jpg
Gomez makes it 2-0 for Brighton against Leeds
nbc_pl_cpgoalcollins_251101.jpg
Collins’ own goal doubles Palace’s lead

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Casemiro's header gives Man United lead v. Forest

November 1, 2025 11:37 AM
The City Ground falls silent as Casemiro's towering header ripples the back of the net to give Manchester United their breakthrough against Nottingham Forest.

Related Videos

nbc_pl_fulgoal2_251101.jpg
01:35
Wilson curls Fulham 2-0 in front of Wolves
nbc_pl_bhagoal2_251101.jpg
01:22
Gomez makes it 2-0 for Brighton against Leeds
nbc_pl_cpgoalcollins_251101.jpg
01:12
Collins’ own goal doubles Palace’s lead
nbc_pl_nfgoal2_251101.jpg
01:19
Savona stuns Man United to give Forest 2-1 lead
nbc_pl_nfgoal1_251101.jpg
01:17
Gibbs-White brings Forest level with Man United
nbc_pl_agbadouredcard_251101.jpg
03:17
Wolves’ Agbadou receives straight-red card
nbc_pl_cpgoalmateta_251101.jpg
01:35
Mateta heads Crystal Palace 1-0 ahead of Brentford
nbc_pl_arsgoal2_251101.jpg
01:43
Rice doubles Arsenal’s lead against Burnley
nbc_pl_arsgoal1_251101.jpg
01:14
Gyokeres heads Arsenal 1-0 up over Burnley
nbc_pl_bhagoal1_251101.jpg
01:11
Welbeck nets Brighton’s go-ahead goal v. Leeds
nbc_pl_fulgoal1_251101.jpg
01:35
Sessegnon buries Fulham’s opener against Wolves
nbc_pl_garyhof_251101.jpg
01:44
Neville reacts to being named to PL Hall of Fame
nbc_pl_burarspregamediscussion_251101.jpg
04:27
Can Arsenal cope with pressure as title favorites?
nbc_pl_2robbies_mubrighton_251028.jpg
07:53
Takeaways from Man United’s win over Brighton
nbc_pl_2robbies_sunderchel_251028.jpg
07:23
‘Incredible’ Sunderland take Chelsea to school
nbc_pl_2robbies_astonvilla_251028.jpg
04:49
Villa’s ‘quality football’ too much for Man City
nbc_pl_2robbies_livbrentford_251028.jpg
13:48
Identifying Liverpool’s glaring issues this season
nbc_pl_2robbies_ezearsenal_251028.jpg
11:09
Eze ‘brings something different’ to Arsenal
nbc_pl_arssetpiecegoals_251028.jpg
03:01
Every Arsenal set-piece goal through Matchweek 9
nbc_pl_genxg_sunderlandchel_251028.jpg
09:47
Sunderland stifle Chelsea in impressive display
nbc_pl_genxg_masterclass_251028.jpg
14:00
Premier League Masterclass: Doku’s wizardry
nbc_pl_genxg_brentliverpool_251028.jpg
04:17
Brentford exploit Liverpool’s lack of ‘hunger’
nbc_pl_wilsonisidor_251026.jpg
02:38
Sunderland’s Isidor off to a ‘magnificent’ start
nbc_pl_preview_251026.jpg
02:30
‘Passive’ Liverpool must show spirit against Villa
nbc_pl_michaelkayode_251026.jpg
03:34
Brentford’s Kayode ‘one to watch’ for the future
GettyImages-2243291282_copy.jpg
05:13
Lowe Down: Is Liverpool’s back-to-back dream over?
nbc_pl_plupdate_251026.jpg
10:44
PL Update: Arsenal top table as Man City stumble
nbc_pl_thomasfrank_251026.jpg
01:36
Frank ‘very happy’ with Spurs’ performance
nbc_pl_toteve_251026.jpg
09:48
Extended HLs: Everton v. Spurs Matchweek 9
nbc_pl_mw9allgoals_251026.jpg
13:57
Premier League: Every goal from Matchweek 9

Latest Clips

nbc_nba_denvspor_251031.jpg
02:01
HLs: Blazers fend off Jokic, Nuggets in tight win
nbc_nba_nopvslac_251031.jpg
01:59
HLs: Clippers escape Pelicans in nail-biter finish
nbc_nba_lakersvsgrizzlies_251031.jpg
01:59
HLs: Luka drops 44 in return, Lakers top Grizzlies
nbc_nba_utahvsphi_251031.jpg
02:01
Highlights: Suns dispatch Jazz behind Booker, Dunn
nbc_nba_nykvschi_251031.jpg
02:03
HLs: Bulls hold off Knicks to remain undefeated
nbc_nas_truckphx_251031.jpg
12:13
HLs: Truck Series Championship Race, Phoenix
nbc_nba_torcle_2minhl_251031.jpg
02:00
Highlights: Raptors down Cavaliers in NBA Cup win
oly_fswom_canada_levito_251031.jpg
05:44
Levito in 2nd after short program at Skate Canada
oly_fswom_canada_tennell_251031.jpg
06:00
Tennell shines in short program in Saskatchewan
nbc_nba_bosphi_2minhl_251031.jpg
02:00
Highlights: Celtics outlast 76ers in thriller
notre_dame_mpx.jpg
07:51
Highlights: Notre Dame falls to No. 2 Michigan
nbc_nba_atlvsind_251031.jpg
01:59
HLs: Johnson leads Hawks past Pacers in road win
nbc_horse_juvturf_251031.jpg
03:21
Gstaad surges to win Juvenile Turf
nbc_horse_juvenilev2_251031.jpg
03:16
Ted Noffey outlasts Brant in Juvenile
nbc_horse_juvfillesturf_251031.jpg
03:33
Balantina rides rail to win Juvenile Fillies Turf
nbc_horse_juvfillies_251031.jpg
03:06
Super Corredora powers to Juvenile Fillies win
JuvenileTurfSprintMPX.jpg
02:35
Cy Fair pulls away to win Juvenile Turf Sprint
nbc_pft_ravensfined_251031.jpg
08:17
Ravens fined for violating injury report policy
nbc_roto_murray_251031.jpg
01:19
Murray ‘has to be treated as a QB1' against Dallas
nbc_roto_hunter_251031.jpg
01:22
Hunter placed on IR with knee injury
nbc_roto_jackson_251031.jpg
01:13
Jackson makes big impact in return vs. Dolphins
nbc_roto_collins_251031.jpg
01:03
Collins clears concussion protocol, will play
nbc_roto_desmondbane_251031.jpg
01:17
Bane’s slow start offers good ‘buy-low’ value
nbc_roto_kuminga_251031.jpg
01:12
Kuminga ‘buying into role’ for GS Warriors
nbc_roto_ryanrollins_251031.jpg
01:03
Rollins enjoying breakout season for Milwaukee
DarnoldFNIACLIP10-31.jpg
03:20
Darnold ‘grateful’ to be with Seahawks
GarrettDarnoldMPX.jpg
22:29
Darnold reflects on each of his NFL stops
nbc_dlb_spursnba_251031.jpg
02:20
Wembanyama, Spurs ‘will continue to improve’
nbc_dlb_dolphinstalk_251031.jpg
04:18
What went wrong for Dolphins in loss to Ravens?
nbc_ffhh_lastcall_251031.jpg
01:35
NFL Week 9 best bets: Chiefs, Allen rushing