Watch Now
Dixon: Ten Hag 'looks caught in the headlights'
Jon Champion and Lee Dixon join Rebecca Lowe to share their thoughts on a lackluster Manchester United performance in a 3-0 loss to Manchester City.
Up Next
Klopp shares best wishes to Diaz and his family
Klopp shares best wishes to Diaz and his family
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp shares his thoughts on Luis Diaz and his family following reports of his parents being kidnapped in Colombia.
Can any team stop Man City?
Can any team stop Man City?
Rebecca Lowe, Robbie Earle, and Robbie Mustoe share their thoughts on Manchester City's chances of winning the league again following their impressive 3-0 win over Manchester United.
Silva, Haaland recap ‘fabulous’ win v. Man United
Silva, Haaland recap 'fabulous' win v. Man United
Bernardo Silva and Erling Haaland share their main takeaways from Manchester City's 3-0 win over Manchester United at Old Trafford in Matchweek 10.
Earle: Man United have ‘no style, no structure’
Earle: Man United have 'no style, no structure'
Rebecca Lowe, Robbie Earle, and Robbies Mustoe react to Manchester City's dominant win over Manchester United, and have an in-depth discussion regarding Erik ten Hag's future in Manchester.
Extended HLs: Man United v. Man City Matchweek 10
Extended HLs: Man United v. Man City Matchweek 10
Erling Haaland stole the show for Manchester City, scoring twice and setting up Phil Foden for a goal in a 3-0 win over Manchester United at Old Trafford.
Haaland finds Foden for City’s third v. Man United
Haaland finds Foden for City's third v. Man United
Phil Foden taps in Manchester City's third goal against Manchester United to go up 3-0 at Old Trafford.
Haaland heads Man City 2-0 ahead of Man United
Haaland heads Man City 2-0 ahead of Man United
Bernardo Silva's chip to the far post is met by a towering Erling Haaland header to give Manchester City a 2-0 lead over Manchester United at Old Trafford.
Extended HLs: Brighton v. Fulham Matchweek 10
Extended HLs: Brighton v. Fulham Matchweek 10
An early goal from Evan Ferguson wasn't enough for Brighton to coast to victory as a beautiful shot from Joao Palhinha in the second half salvaged a point for Fulham at the Amex.
Extended HLs: Liverpool v. Forest Matchweek 10
Extended HLs: Liverpool v. Forest Matchweek 10
Relive Liverpool's dominant performance against Nottingham Forest, a 3-0 victory at Anfield in Matchweek 10.
Haaland’s penalty gives City lead over Man United
Haaland's penalty gives City lead over Man United
A lengthy VAR check shows Rodri get pulled down inside the box, opening the door for Erling Haaland to score his 10th goal of the season to give Man City a 1-0 lead over Man United at Old Trafford.
Extended HLs: Villa v. Luton Town Matchweek 10
Extended HLs: Villa v. Luton Town Matchweek 10
Aston Villa keep pace with the top of the table with a convincing 3-1 victory over Luton Town at Villa Park in Matchweek 10.