Ten Hag blames refereeing in loss to West Ham
Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag sounds off on his side's 2-1 loss to West Ham in Matchweek 9.
Slot: Saka played ‘an outstanding game’
Liverpool manager Arne Slot joins Jon Champion and Graeme Le Saux to reflect on his side's draw against Liverpool at the Emirates in Matchweek 9.
Saka ‘a bit disappointed’ with draw v. Liverpool
Bukayo Saka joins Jon Champion and Graeme Le Saux pitchside at the Emirates following Arsenal's 2-2 draw against Liverpool in Matchweek 9.
Arteta: Arsenal ‘should’ve won’ against Liverpool
Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta joins Jon Champion and Graeme Le Saux to discuss his side's thrilling 2-2 draw against Liverpool at the Emirates.
Manchester United are ‘in a mess’ under ten Hag
Rebecca Lowe, Lee Dixon, and Robbie Mustoe discuss Erik ten hag's future at Manchester United following the Red Devils' 2-1 loss to West Ham in Matchweek 9.
Van Dijk: Liverpool’s draw was a ‘fair result’
Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk joins Jon Champion and Graeme Le Saux to share his thoughts on the Reds' 2-2 draw against the Gunners at the Emirates.
Extended HLs: Arsenal v. Liverpool Matchweek 9
Relive Arsenal's four-goal thriller against Liverpool at the Emirates in Matchweek 9.
Liverpool ‘find a way’ to salvage point v. Arsenal
Rebecca Lowe, Lee Dixon, and Robbie Mustoe react to Liverpool and Arsenal's 2-2 draw at the Emirates in Matchweek 9.
Salah slots home Liverpool’s equalizer v. Arsenal
It's game on at the Emirates as Mohamed Salah nets Liverpool's second goal of the match to make it 2-2 against Arsenal.
Merino heads Arsenal 2-1 ahead of Liverpool
A delicious cross from Declan Rice finds the head of Mikel Merino, who turns in Arsenal's second goal of the first half against Liverpool at the Emirates.
Van Dijk heads Liverpool level against Arsenal
Arsenal's lead is short-lived thanks to a Liverpool corner kick that allows Virgil van Dijk to redirect the ball into the back of the net to make it 1-1 at the Emirates.
Saka thunders Arsenal 1-0 in front of Liverpool
Bukayo Saka times his run to perfection before shaking off his header to blast his effort into the roof of the Liverpool goal to give Arsenal an early lead over the Reds at the Emirates.