Watch Now
Haaland breaks free and scores Man City's opener
Erling Haaland works hard for Man City's first goal of the day v. Brighton, taking the through ball and finishing in the first half of the match.
Up Next
Extended HLs: Wolves v. Southampton Matchweek 11
Extended HLs: Wolves v. Southampton Matchweek 11
Wolves picked up their first win of the Premier League season by knocking off Southampton at Molineux Stadium in Matchweek 11.
Extended HLs: Brentford v. Bournemouth MWK 11
Extended HLs: Brentford v. Bournemouth MWK 11
Brentford outlasted Bournemouth in a thrilling matchup with the help of two goals from Yoane Wissa in Matchweek 11.
Extended HLs: Crystal Palace v. Fulham MWK 11
Extended HLs: Crystal Palace v. Fulham MWK 11
Harry Wilson scored another goal off the bench as Fulham powered past Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park in Matchweek 11.
Extended HLs: West Ham v. Everton Matchweek 11
Extended HLs: West Ham v. Everton Matchweek 11
Despite some thrilling moments, Everton and West Ham battled to a scoreless draw at London Stadium in Matchweek 11.
Wilson stays hot with late goal v. Crystal Palace
Wilson stays hot with late goal v. Crystal Palace
Harry Wilson comes off the bench and scores to give Fulham a 2-0 lead over Crystal Palace, continuing his strong stretch of play.
Kamada shown red card after dangerous challenge
Kamada shown red card after dangerous challenge
Daichi Kamada picks up a red card after a challenge on Kenny Tete during Fulham v. Crystal Palace in Matchweek 11.
Wissa’s second goal gives Brentford the lead
Wissa's second goal gives Brentford the lead
Yoane Wissa takes the through ball and flicks it into the net for his second goal of the day and Brentford's third against Bournemouth.
Cunha’s screamer doubles Wolves’ lead
Cunha's screamer doubles Wolves' lead
Matheus Cunha blasts it from outside the box to put Wolves up 2-0 against Southampton and on the verge of their first Premier League win of the season.
Damsgaard scores on tough angle to tie match
Damsgaard scores on tough angle to tie match
Mikkel Damsgaard squeezes this goal between the posts to bring Brentford level v. Bournemouth in Matchweek 11.
Kluivert’s crafty score gives Bournemouth the lead
Kluivert's crafty score gives Bournemouth the lead
Clever playmaking by Bournemouth results in Justin Kluivert giving the Cherries the lead once again v. Brentford.
Smith Rowe capitalizes to give Fulham 1-0 lead
Smith Rowe capitalizes to give Fulham 1-0 lead
Emile Smith Rowe gets the stop on defense and turns it into a crucial score just before the half to give Fulham the 1-0 lead over Crystal Palace.