Extended Highlights: Fulham 1, Everton 0
Relive Bobby Decordova-Reid's winner as Fulham secures three points in their opening match of the 2023-24 Premier League season against Everton.
Isak snatches lead for Newcastle against Villa
Just five minutes after Moussa Diaby brought Aston Villa level, Alexander Isak responded emphatically to give Newcastle United a 2-1 lead.
Diaby brings Villa to level terms with Newcastle
Newcastle United's 1-0 lead didn't last long as Moussa Diaby equalizes for Aston Villa in the first half.
Tonali opens scoring for Newcastle against Villa
It didn't take long for the former AC Milan star to announce his arrival in the Premier League as Sandro Tonali gives Newcastle United an early 1-0 lead over Aston Villa.
Cooper: ‘Arsenal were excellent’
Nottingham Forest manager Steve Cooper speaks to the media following his side's 2-1 loss to Arsenal to open the 2023-24 Premier League season.
Highlights: Crystal Palace 1, Sheffield United 0
Odsonne Edouard's goal proved to be the deciding factor in Crystal Palace's 1-0 victory over Sheffield United to kick off the 2023-24 Premier League season.
Highlights: Bournemouth 1, West Ham United 1
Watch Bournemouth and West Ham United battle for a share of the spoils as the 2023-24 Premier League season gets underway.
Extended Highlights: Brighton 4, Luton Town 1
Relive Brighton's dominant victory against Luton Town to kick off the 2023-24 Premier League season.
Ferguson makes it 4-1 for Brighton v. Luton Town
Evan Ferguson opens his scoring tally for the 2023-24 Premier League season as Brighton takes a commanding 4-1 lead against Luton town.
Adingra increases Brighton’s lead v. Luton Town
Simon Adingra capitalizes on a Luton Town defensive miscue to give Brighton a 3-1 lead.
Solanke equalizes for Bournemouth against West Ham
Dominic Solanke finds himself at the right place at the right time to salvage a point for Bournemouth against West Ham United.
Morris scores Luton Town’s first-ever PL goal
Carlton Morris converts from the penalty spot to score Luton Town's first Premier League in team history as his side trails Brighton, 2-1.