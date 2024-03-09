Watch Now
Extended HLs: Wolves v. Fulham Matchweek 28
Look back on Wolves' impressive performance against Fulham, where Gary O'Neil's side, despite losing Pedro Neto early to injury, managed to come out victorious over the Cottagers at the Molineux.
Havertz heads Arsenal 2-1 in front of Brentford
Ben White's cross is met in the air by Kai Havertz, who powers Arsenal 2-1 in front of Brentford late in the second half at the Emirates.
Wissa forces a Ramsdale error to put Bees level
Yoane Wissa never stopped running and is rewarded with a goal following Aaron Ramsdale's failed clearance, which gets redirected into his own net by a deflection off Wissa to put Brentford level against Arsenal.
Rice heads Arsenal in front of Brentford
The Gunners are off and firing early against the Bees as Ben White's cross finds Declan Rice in the box, who finishes with authority to give Arsenal a 1-0 lead at the Emirates.
Extended HLs: Crystal Palace v. Luton Town MWK 28
Crystal Palace looked the better side for the majority of the match, but Luton Town would not be denied thanks to a 96th-minute equalizer to steal a point for the Hatters at Selhurst Park.
Extended HLs: Bournemouth v. Blades Matchweek 28
Relive Bournemouth and Sheffield United's four-goal thriller at Vitality Stadium, where the Cherries managed to salvage a point late despite being down 2-0 to the Blades in the second half.
Iwobi scores consolation goal for Fulham v. Wolves
Alex Iwobi pulls one back for Fulham late in stoppage time as the Cottagers now trail Wolves 2-1 at the Molineux.
Woodrow puts Luton Town level v. Palace
Luton Town have done it again as Cauley Woodrow's 96th-minute equalizer secures a point for the Hatters against Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park.
Unal gets Bournemouth’s equalizer to make it 2-2
Enes Unal scores his first goal for Bournemouth at the perfect time to get the Cherries back on level terms late in the second half against Sheffield United at Vitality Stadium.
Ouattara pulls one back for Bournemouth v. Blades
Dango Ouattara's header gives Bournemouth hope late against Sheffield United as the Cherries currently trail the Blades 2-1 at Vitality Stadium.
Semedo doubles Wolves’ lead v. Fulham
Wolves create a bit of breathing room for themselves against Fulham thanks to a fortunate deflection that sent Nelson Semedo's effort into the back of the net to make it 2-0 for Wolves at the Molineux.
Robinson doubles Blades’ lead v. Bournemouth
Sheffield United strike again as Jack Robinson slots home the Blades' second goal of the match to take a stunning 2-0 lead over Bournemouth at the Vitality.