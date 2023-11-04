 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

ISU Grand Prix of Figure Skating - Skate America
Isabeau Levito wins Grand Prix France, ends U.S. figure skating’s 7-year wait
TOTO Japan Classic - Round Three
Hataoka maintains share of LPGA lead entering finale in Japan
Tennessee v Alabama
Nick Saban, Deion Sanders, Tony Dungy among those NASCAR Cup crew chiefs study

Top Clips

nbc_pl_fulmu_postgame_231104.jpg
Fernandes saves the day for Man United v. Fulham
oly_fswom_francegp_levitofree_231104.jpg
Levito’s free program clinches France GP win
nbc_golf_lpga_totojapanrd3hl_231104.jpg
Highlights: 2023 TOTO Japan Classic, Round 3

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

ISU Grand Prix of Figure Skating - Skate America
Isabeau Levito wins Grand Prix France, ends U.S. figure skating’s 7-year wait
TOTO Japan Classic - Round Three
Hataoka maintains share of LPGA lead entering finale in Japan
Tennessee v Alabama
Nick Saban, Deion Sanders, Tony Dungy among those NASCAR Cup crew chiefs study

Top Clips

nbc_pl_fulmu_postgame_231104.jpg
Fernandes saves the day for Man United v. Fulham
oly_fswom_francegp_levitofree_231104.jpg
Levito’s free program clinches France GP win
nbc_golf_lpga_totojapanrd3hl_231104.jpg
Highlights: 2023 TOTO Japan Classic, Round 3

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
NBCSports Header Logo

Watch Now

Fernandes lifts Man United ahead of Fulham

November 4, 2023 10:30 AM
Bruno Fernandes steps up for Manchester United when they needed him the most as he finds the bottom corner of the Fulham in stoppage time to give the Red Devils a late 1-0 lead.
Up Next
nbc_pl_fulmu_postgame_231104.jpg
1:30
Fernandes saves the day for Man United v. Fulham
Now Playing
nbc_pl_rebeccawelch_231104.jpg
0:23
Welch makes history as PL fourth official
Now Playing
nbc_pl_tenhaghotseat_231104.jpg
4:16
Report: Erik ten Hag on ‘thin ice’ at Man United
Now Playing
nbc_pl_octtop25goalsv2_231102.jpg
12:40
Top 25 Premier League goals: October 2023
Now Playing
nbc_pst_upndown_231102.jpg
13:49
Preview & prediction for every PL match in MW11
Now Playing
nbc_pst_chetot_231102.jpg
11:39
Could Spurs spell doom for Chelsea, Pochettino?
Now Playing
nbc_pst_newars_231102.jpg
10:24
Newcastle-Arsenal could be the game of the season
Now Playing
nbc_pst_tenhag_231102.jpg
10:26
Should ten Hag move on from Manchester United?
Now Playing
nbc_pl_topgoalsskillssavesmw10_231031.jpg
8:22
Top goals, skills, saves: Matchweek 10 (2023-24)
Now Playing
nbc_pl_plrawmuvmc_231031.jpg
5:59
PL RAW: Manchester City rout Manchester United
Now Playing
nbc_pl_gxgmuvmc_231030.jpg
23:58
Detailing City’s ‘total dominance’ v. Man United
Now Playing
nbc_pl_gxgastonvilla_231030.jpg
11:18
Explaining ‘the great madness’ of Villa’s tactics
Now Playing