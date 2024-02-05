Watch Now
Foden's hat-trick makes it 3-1 for City v. Bees
Phil Foden completes his hat-trick with a tidy finish to give Manchester City a 3-1 lead against Brentford at the Gtech.
Foden's header puts Man City ahead of Brentford
Phil Foden's brace gives Manchester City a 2-1 advantage against Brentford in the second half at the Gtech.
Foden equalizes for Manchester City v. Brentford
Phil Foden finally gets Manchester City on the board against Brentford right before the stroke of halftime at the Gtech.
Maupay puts Brentford in front of Manchester City
Brentford are buzzing as Neal Maupay slots home the Bees' go-ahead goal against Manchester City in the first half at the Gtech.
Top 25 Premier League goals of January 2024
Relive all the best Premier League goals from the month of January in the 2023-24 season.
USMNT Watch: All highlights from Matchweek 23
Watch all the highlights from United States internationals in the Premier League during Matchweek 23.
Every touch by Gross in Brighton's M23 derby win
Dive back into Pascal Gross' huge day after Brighton's midfield maestro dismantled Crystal Palace in the Seagulls' M23 derby triumph.
Every touch by Jorginho in 3-1 win v. Liverpool
Relive every single touch from one of Jorginho's best performances in the Arsenal engine room, as the Gunners earned a key win over Liverpool in north London.
Every touch by Watkins in Villans' rout of Blades
See every touch Ollie Watkins took, including a goal and two assists, during Aston Villa's 5-0 dismantling of Sheffield United at Bramall Lane.
Every Odegaard touch in Arsenal's win v. Liverpool
Watch every single touch from Martin Odegaard after the Arsenal captain inspired his side to three points in a must-win showdown against Liverpool.
Odegaard: Arsenal 'showed up' with season on line
Arsenal captain Martin Odegaard hailed the Emirates faithful and the team's massive performance to deliver a win against Liverpool that kept the Gunners in the thick of the Premier League title race.
Jorginho: Arsenal showed maturity in Liverpool win
Jorginho admitted his performance against Liverpool may have been his best in an Arsenal shirt after the Gunners earned a 3-1 victory over the Reds in a must-win clash at the Emirates.