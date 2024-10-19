Watch Now
Son buries Tottenham's fourth against West Ham
The rout is on as Heung-Min Son blasts Spurs 4-1 in front of the Hammers in the second half at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.
Up Next
Watkins’ header gives Villa 2-1 lead v. Fulham
Ollie Watkins gets enough on his header from a set piece to give Aston Villa their first lead of the match against Fulham at Craven Cottage.
Keane rockets Everton 2-0 ahead of Ipswich Town
Not bad for a defender! Michael Keane unleashes a powerful left-footed effort that ripples the back of the net to give the Toffees a 2-0 lead over Ipswich Town.
Pinnock heads Brentford 1-0 in front of Man United
Brentford take the lead at Old Trafford as Ethan Pinnock rises up and heads the Bees in front from a corner kick just moments before the stroke of halftime.
Welbeck stuns Newcastle to give Brighton 1-0 lead
Danny Welbeck silences St. James' Park by scoring against the run of play to give Brighton a 1-0 lead against Newcastle.
Ndiaye drills Everton 1-0 in front of Ipswich Town
The Toffees take the lead thanks to Iliman Ndiaye's powerful strike from inside the Ipswich Town box.
Aribo doubles Southampton’s lead v. Leicester City
St. Mary's is rocking as Joe Aribo taps in the Saints' second goal of the first half to make it 2-0 against the Foxes.
Rogers’ deflected shot puts Villa level v. Fulham
Morgan Rogers brings Aston Villa back on level terms against Fulham after his shot takes a wicked deflection into the back of the net at Craven Cottage.
Archer slots home Saints’ opener v. Leicester City
Cameron Archer tucks away Southampton's go-ahead goal from close range to give the Saints an early lead over the Foxes at St. Mary's Stadium.
Jimenez powers Fulham 1-0 in front of Aston Villa
Raul Jimenez does it again as he outmuscles the Aston Villa defense before burying his strike into the bottom corner of the goal to give Fulham an early 1-0 lead at Craven Cottage.
Postecoglou: Spurs were ‘outstanding’ v. West Ham
Tottenham manager Ange Postecoglou reflects on his side's 4-1 win over West Ham and explains his decision to substitute James Maddison at halftime.
‘Electrifying’ Tottenham hammer West Ham
Rebecca Lowe, Tim Howard, and Robbie Mustoe react to Mohammed Kudus' red card incident and share their thoughts on Tottenham's performance in a 4-1 win over West Ham United.