How Arteta adapted without Havertz
The Generation xG crew takes a closer look at how Arsenal were able to have success against Leicester City despite a lack of attacking options.
Top Premier League highlights from Matchweek 25
Relive the biggest moments from every Premier League fixture in Matchweek 25.
Spurs ‘pretty inconsistent’ regardless of injuries
Kelly Cates, Darren Bent, and the rest of the crew put the spotlight on Spurs where, despite beating Manchester United, still struggled to show signs of progression and improvement under Ange Postecoglou.
How Brighton countered Chelsea’s unusual set-up
The Generation xG crew shows how Brighton were able to punish Chelsea's tactical weaknesses at the Amex in Matchweek 25.
Man City looked ‘rejuvenated’ against Newcastle
Kelly Cates, Darren Bent, and the rest of the crew praise Manchester City's resurgence against Newcastle United over the weekend.
Chelsea ‘were worryingly bad’ as Brighton dominate
Robbie Earle and Danny Higginbotham share their thoughts on Brighton's impressive win over a very disappointing Chelsea side in Matchweek 25.
Marmoush ‘a really dynamic’ threat for Man City
Robbie Earle and Danny Higginbotham praise Manchester City's dominant performance against Newcastle at the Etihad in Matchweek 25.
Liverpool were ‘running on fumes’ against Wolves
Kelly Cates, Darren Bent, and the rest of the crew share their takeaways from Liverpool's dramatic 2-1 win over Wolves at Anfield in Matchweek 25.
Did Arteta solve Arsenal’s biggest problem?
Robbie Earle and Danny Higginbotham reflect on Arsenal's win over Leicester City, where Mikel Merino stepped up to become the Gunners' hero in Matchweek 25.
Liverpool closer to title with win over Wolves
Robbie Earle and Danny Higginbotham discuss Liverpool's narrow 2-1 win against Wolves at Anfield in Matchweek 25.
Will Spurs steady the ship after beating Man Utd?
Robbie Earle and Danny Higginbotham share their thoughts on Tottenham Hotspur's win over Manchester United in Matchweek 25.
Kulusevski: ‘I’m a huge fan of Vicario!’
Joe Prince-Wright catches up with Dejan Kulusevski following Tottenham Hotspur's 1-0 win against Manchester United in Matchweek 25.