 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

AUTO: MAY 24 NASCAR Cup Series Coca-Cola 600
What to watch for in tonight’s Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway
108th Giro d'Italia 2025 - Stage 13
Mexico’s Del Toro completes full week in pink. He’s got one more to go to win Giro
Rafael Nadal
Rafael Nadal gets farewell ceremony at French Open, which he won record 14 times

Top Clips

nbc_pl_souars_odegaardgoal_250525.jpg
Odegaard’s sublime strike puts Arsenal ahead
nbc_pl_livsalahgoal_250525.jpg
Salah makes history with equalizer against Palace
nbc_pl_mcpkgoal2_250525.jpg
Haaland’s penalty doubles City’s lead v. Fulham

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

AUTO: MAY 24 NASCAR Cup Series Coca-Cola 600
What to watch for in tonight’s Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway
108th Giro d'Italia 2025 - Stage 13
Mexico’s Del Toro completes full week in pink. He’s got one more to go to win Giro
Rafael Nadal
Rafael Nadal gets farewell ceremony at French Open, which he won record 14 times

Top Clips

nbc_pl_souars_odegaardgoal_250525.jpg
Odegaard’s sublime strike puts Arsenal ahead
nbc_pl_livsalahgoal_250525.jpg
Salah makes history with equalizer against Palace
nbc_pl_mcpkgoal2_250525.jpg
Haaland’s penalty doubles City’s lead v. Fulham

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Sarr tucks away Palace's opener against Liverpool

May 25, 2025 11:14 AM
Crystal Palace break the deadlock at Anfield as Ismaila Sarr slots home his side's opener against Liverpool.

Related Videos

nbc_pl_souars_odegaardgoal_250525.jpg
01:19
Odegaard’s sublime strike puts Arsenal ahead
nbc_pl_livsalahgoal_250525.jpg
01:21
Salah makes history with equalizer against Palace
nbc_pl_mcpkgoal2_250525.jpg
02:56
Haaland’s penalty doubles City’s lead v. Fulham
nbc_pl_goalwol1bre1_250525.jpg
01:16
Munetsi rockets home Wolves’ equalizer v. Bees
nbc_pl_eve_goal1_250525.jpg
01:31
Alcaraz gives Everton shock lead over Newcastle
nbc_pl_bhagoal2_250525.jpg
01:21
Hinshelwood’s brilliant backheel puts Brighton up
nbc_pl_souars_stewartgoal_250525.jpg
01:11
Stewart equalizes for Saints against Arsenal
nbc_pl_chegoal1_250525.jpg
01:30
Colwill taps in Chelsea’s go-ahead goal v. Forest
nbc_pl_ispvswhu_thirdgoal_250525.jpg
01:16
Bowen powers West Ham ahead against Ipswich
nbc_pl_ispvswhu_secondgoal_250525.jpg
01:18
Broadhead nets the equalizer for Ipwich Town
nbc_pl_bhagoal1_250525.jpg
01:13
Hinshelwood nets equalizer off wayward deflection
nbc_pl_martinezredcard_250525.jpg
01:58
Martinez takes out Hojlund, sent off with red card
nbc_pl_ipsvswhu_firstgoal_250525.jpg
01:13
Ward-Prowse puts Hammers ahead against Ipswich
nbc_pl_souars_tierneygoal_250525.jpg
01:12
Tierney nets Arsenal’s opener against Southampton
nbc_pl_spursgoal1_250525.jpg
02:04
Solanke capitalizes on PK to put Spurs up early
nbc_pl_mcgoal1_250525.jpg
01:33
Gundogan’s overhead kick gives City lead v. Fulham
nbc_pl_goalbre1wol0_250525.jpg
01:44
Mbeumo threads needle, puts Brentford up on Wolves
nbc_pl_summertransferorn_250525.jpg
05:41
Ornstein: Liverpool closing in on Wirtz signing
nbc_pl_amorimbrunodiscussion_250525.jpg
07:01
Will Man Utd be in the relegation fight next year?
nbc_roto_nottinghamchelsea_250523.jpg
01:22
Target Nottingham Forest to Draw No Bet v. Chelsea
nbc_pst_amorimmu_250522.jpg
09:37
Amorim’s outlook at Manchester United ‘is a mess’
nbc_pst_plteamsqualforcl_250522.jpg
09:26
Which PL teams will qualify for Champions League?
nbc_pst_angespurs_250522.jpg
10:49
Reactions from Spurs’ Europa League win v. Man Utd
nbc_roto_premierleague_250521.jpg
01:52
Handicapping Premier League Top 5 finish market
nbc_pl_plupdate_250520.jpg
07:33
PL Update: Man City win in De Bruyne’s farewell
nbc_pl_mw37allgoals_250520.jpg
14:47
Premier League: Every goal from Matchweek 37
nbc_pl_debruyneintv2_250520.jpg
06:46
De Bruyne bids farewell to Man City at the Etihad
nbc_pl_crywol_250520.jpg
14:01
Extended HLs: Crystal Palace v. Wolves MWK 37
nbc_pl_mcboupostgame_250520.jpg
03:03
Reacting to De Bruyne’s final home match for City
nbc_pl_mcbou_250520.jpg
15:27
Extended HLs: Man City v. Bournemouth Matchweek 37

Latest Clips

nbc_golf_gc_penske_250524.jpg
01:14
Scheffler moves out of mess near contention at CSC
nbc_moto_w2rcssotuhafrica_250524.jpg
14:15
Highlights: South African Safari Rally - Stage 5
nbc_mx_whatridersaid_250524.jpg
07:31
What riders said after Fox Raceway Nationals
nbc_mx_250recap_250524.jpg
07:44
Deegan outduels Shimoda to begin title defense
nbc_mx_450recap_250524.jpg
09:58
Jett wins opening battle with Tomac at Fox Raceway
nbc_mx_hunterlintrv_250524.jpg
45
H. Lawrence has ‘pretty average day’ in Pala
nbc_mx_jettinterview_250524.jpg
01:22
Jett after Fox Raceway sweep: ‘You can’t budge me’
nbc_mx_tomacintrv_250524.jpg
01:03
Tomac: ‘It’s a joy’ to race Jett in Pro Motocross
nbc_mx_foxraceway_250524.jpg
23:26
Highlights: Pro Motocross Round 1, Fox Raceway
nbc_nas_xfinity_charlotteracehl_250424.jpg
09:52
Highlights: Xfinity Series at Charlotte on The CW
nbc_mx_deegan_250524.jpg
31
Deegan: ‘We’re going to send’ after going 1-1
nbc_mx_vialle_250524.jpg
32
Vialle ‘wants more’ after podium to open MX season
nbc_mx_shimoda_250524.jpg
38
Shimoda ‘surprised’ at runner-up finish at Pala
nbc_golf_mayaopen3hl_250524.jpg
03:05
HLs: MEXICO Riviera Maya Open at Mayakoba, Rd. 3
nbc_golf_gc_fowlersoundreaxv2_250524.jpg
04:28
Fowler able to ‘build confidence’ in Schwab Rd. 3
nbc_golf_schwabrd3_250524.jpg
13:37
Highlights: Charles Schwab Challenge, Round 3
nbc_golf_gc_schefflerhlsoundv2_250524.jpg
07:40
Scheffler’s promise halted by bogeys at Colonial
nbc_mx_jettline_250524.jpg
01:25
Stewart analyzes Jett’s lines at Fox Raceway
nbc_golf_seniorrnd3_250524.jpg
05:42
Highlights: Senior PGA Championship, Round 3
nbc_mx_sextoncrash_250524.jpg
01:30
Sexton pulls off track after hard crash in Moto 1
oly_ihmen_worldchamp_usavnorhl_250524v2.jpg
07:56
Sled Hockey Highlights: USA 12, Norway 0
nbc_nas_briscoe_250524.jpg
01:18
Briscoe on pole for Cup Series Coca-Cola 600
nbc_nas_cupqualiclt_250524.jpg
06:56
Qualifying Highlights: Cup Series at Charlotte
nbc_mx_jettintrv_250524.jpg
38
Jett fastest 450 qualifier in return from ACL tear
Women_s_MX_round_1.jpg
02:10
Highlights: Women’s Motocross Round 1, Fox Raceway
nbc_mx_hymas_250524.jpg
52
Hymas fastest in 250MX quals: ‘I belong up front’
nbc_mx_hampshire_250524.jpg
40
Hampshire making 450 debut in Pro Motocross
nbc_nas_truckscharlotte_250523.jpg
11:22
Highlights: NASCAR Truck Series race at Charlotte
nbc_smx_southafricastage4_v2_250523.jpg
12:57
Highlights: South African Safari Rally - Stage 4
nbc_golf_gc_spieth_250523.jpg
02:38
HLs: Spieth ‘fights through’ Round 2 at Colonial