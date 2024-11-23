 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Minnesota Vikings v Tennessee Titans
Vikings vs Bears Prediction: Odds, Expert Picks, QB Matchup, Injury News, Betting Trends and Stats
oly_aswsl_shiffrinfirstwin.jpg
Mikaela Shiffrin’s most memorable of her 99 World Cup wins
Florida State v Notre Dame
How to watch No. 19 Army vs. No. 6 Notre Dame: Live stream, preview for college football game

Top Clips

nbc_pl_totgoal3_241123.jpg
Pedro Porro smashes Spurs 3-0 ahead of Man City
nbc_cfb_rutgerstdstrong_241123.jpg
Strong nabs 2-yard TD to give Rutgers lead at half
nbc_cfb_illinibeattytd_241123.jpg
Beatty scores incredible toe-tap TD for Illinois

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Minnesota Vikings v Tennessee Titans
Vikings vs Bears Prediction: Odds, Expert Picks, QB Matchup, Injury News, Betting Trends and Stats
oly_aswsl_shiffrinfirstwin.jpg
Mikaela Shiffrin’s most memorable of her 99 World Cup wins
Florida State v Notre Dame
How to watch No. 19 Army vs. No. 6 Notre Dame: Live stream, preview for college football game

Top Clips

nbc_pl_totgoal3_241123.jpg
Pedro Porro smashes Spurs 3-0 ahead of Man City
nbc_cfb_rutgerstdstrong_241123.jpg
Strong nabs 2-yard TD to give Rutgers lead at half
nbc_cfb_illinibeattytd_241123.jpg
Beatty scores incredible toe-tap TD for Illinois

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Maddison stuns Man City to give Spurs 1-0 lead

November 23, 2024 12:47 PM
Tottenham Hotspur take an early lead at the Etihad thanks to a lovely cross from Dejan Kulusevski that finds a sprinting James Maddison in front of goal for a tidy finish.
Up Next
nbc_pl_totgoal3_241123.jpg
1:47
Pedro Porro smashes Spurs 3-0 ahead of Man City
Now Playing
nbc_soc_rodriballondor_241123.jpg
2:48
Rodri celebrates Ballon d’Or award at the Etihad
Now Playing
nbc_pl_totgoal2_241123.jpg
1:41
Maddison’s brace gives Spurs 2-0 lead v. Man City
Now Playing
nbc_pl_evevbrehl_241123.jpg
8:11
Extended HLs: Everton v. Brentford Matchweek 12
Now Playing
nbc_pl_bhavsbou_241123.jpg
11:39
Extended HLs: Bournemouth 1, Brighton 2 MWK 12
Now Playing
nbc_pl_fulwol_241123.jpg
11:50
Extended HLs: Fulham 1, Wolves 4 Matchweek 12
Now Playing
nbc_pl_avlcryehl_241123.jpg
14:21
Extended HLs: Aston Villa v. Crystal Palace MWK 12
Now Playing
nbc_pl_arsnf_241123.jpg
10:30
Extended HLs: Arsenal v. Nottingham Forest MWK 12
Now Playing
nbc_pl_bhared_241123.jpg
0:41
Baleba sent off for second yellow v. Bournemouth
Now Playing
nbc_pl_wolgoal4_241123.jpg
1:14
Guedes nets Wolves’ fourth goal against Fulham
Now Playing
nbc_pl_bougoal1_241123.jpg
1:06
Brooks pulls one back for Bournemouth v. Brighton
Now Playing
nbc_pl_wolgoal3_241123.jpg
1:32
Cunha’s belter gives Wolves 3-1 lead v. Fulham
Now Playing