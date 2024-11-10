 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NASCAR Cup Series Championship Race - Qualifying
What to watch for in NASCAR Cup championship race at Phoenix Raceway
Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship 2024 - Day Four
Paul Waring holds off Tyrrell Hatton, Rory McIlroy to win Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship
Kansas City Chiefs v San Francisco 49ers
What NFL games are on today: Week 10 Sunday schedule, scores, TV channels, kick off times, how to watch

Top Clips

nbc_pl_newgoalbarnes_241110.jpg
Barnes’ goal seals the victory for Newcastle
nbc_pl_manugoalgarnacho_241110.jpg
Garnacho’s superb finish puts United up 3-0
nbc_pl_totgoal1_241110.jpg
Bentancur heads Tottenham within one score

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NASCAR Cup Series Championship Race - Qualifying
What to watch for in NASCAR Cup championship race at Phoenix Raceway
Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship 2024 - Day Four
Paul Waring holds off Tyrrell Hatton, Rory McIlroy to win Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship
Kansas City Chiefs v San Francisco 49ers
What NFL games are on today: Week 10 Sunday schedule, scores, TV channels, kick off times, how to watch

Top Clips

nbc_pl_newgoalbarnes_241110.jpg
Barnes’ goal seals the victory for Newcastle
nbc_pl_manugoalgarnacho_241110.jpg
Garnacho’s superb finish puts United up 3-0
nbc_pl_totgoal1_241110.jpg
Bentancur heads Tottenham within one score

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Joelinton goes off the post to put Newcastle up

November 10, 2024 10:35 AM
Joelinton connects with a beautiful left-footed strike to put Newcastle up 2-1 against Nottingham Forest in Matchweek 11.
Up Next
nbc_pl_newgoalbarnes_241110.jpg
1:05
Barnes’ goal seals the victory for Newcastle
Now Playing
nbc_pl_manugoalgarnacho_241110.jpg
2:12
Garnacho’s superb finish puts United up 3-0
Now Playing
nbc_pl_totgoal1_241110.jpg
0:40
Bentancur heads Tottenham within one score
Now Playing
nbc_pl_newgoalisak_241110.jpg
1:51
Isak brings Newcastle level with Forest
Now Playing
nbc_pl_maanufernandes2ndgaolv2_241110.jpg
1:30
Kristiansen’s own goal puts Man United up 2-0
Now Playing
nbc_pl_ipsgoal2_241110.jpg
1:11
Delap doubles Ipswich Town’s lead v. Tottenham
Now Playing
nbc_pl_nfogoalmurillo_241110.jpg
1:33
Murillo scores his first-ever professional goal
Now Playing
nbc_pl_ipsgoal1_241110.jpg
1:17
Szmodics’ overhead kick puts Ipswich on the board
Now Playing
nbc_pl_manugoalfernandes_241110.jpg
1:32
Fernandes’ world-class finish gives Man U the lead
Now Playing
nbc_pl_nevilletwoway_241110.jpg
3:11
Man City, Arsenal feeling pressure in PL
Now Playing
nbc_pl_barclaysspotlight_241110.jpg
1:11
Brothers share Arsenal fandom at PL Fan Fest
Now Playing
nbc_pl_ornstein_241110.jpg
5:05
How will Arsenal move forward without Edu?
Now Playing