ATHLETICS-DIAMOND-POL-MEN-3000M
Jakob Ingebrigtsen shatters 3000m world record at Silesia Diamond League
BMW Championship - Round Three
Ludvig Åberg gets nose bleed, drains 53-foot birdie putt at BMW Championship
MLB: All Star Futures Game
Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire Watch: Dylan Crews debut, Cody Bradford worth an add

nbc_pl_wolchepostgame_240825.jpg
Chelsea make resounding statement against Wolves
nbc_pl_chegoal6_240825.jpg
Felix powers Chelsea to 6-2 lead against Wolves
oly24_atm3k_ingebringtsen_240825.jpg
Ingebrigtsen smashes the men’s 3000m world record

Strand Larsen makes it 2-2 for Wolves v. Chelsea

August 25, 2024 09:52 AM
The goals are flowing at the Molineux as Jorgen Strand Larsen's finish makes it 2-2 in the first half against Chelsea.
nbc_pl_wolchepostgame_240825.jpg
2:01
Chelsea make resounding statement against Wolves
nbc_pl_chegoal6_240825.jpg
1:26
Felix powers Chelsea to 6-2 lead against Wolves
nbc_pl_bounew_gordongoal_240825.jpg
1:17
Gordon brings Newcastle level v. Bournemouth
nbc_pl_chegoal5_240825.jpg
1:23
Madueke’s hat-trick puts Chelsea up 5-2 v. Wolves
nbc_pl_chegoal4_240825.jpg
1:25
Madueke drills Chelsea 4-2 ahead of Wolves
nbc_pl_chegoal3_240825.jpg
1:18
Madueke blasts Chelsea 3-2 in front of Wolves
nbc_pl_chegoal2_240825.jpg
1:25
Palmer’s chip puts Chelsea 2-1 ahead of Wolves
nbc_pl_bounew_taverniergoal_240825.jpg
1:32
Tavernier taps in Cherries’ opener v. Newcastle
nbc_pl_wolgoal1_240825.jpg
1:11
Cunha buries Wolves’ equalizer against Chelsea
nbc_pl_chegoal1_240825.jpg
0:54
Jackson heads Chelsea in front of Wolves
nbc_pl_ornsteinsegment_240825.jpg
3:40
Ornstein: Sterling stripped of his number at CHE
nbc_pl_chelseasquad2rob_240825.jpg
4:29
Examining Chelsea’s squad depth under Maresca
