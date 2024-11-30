Watch Now
Kluivert makes PL history with hat-trick v. Wolves
Justin Kluivert becomes the first player in Premier League history to record a hat-trick by scoring three penalties to make it 4-2 for Bournemouth against Wolves.
Up Next
Munoz salvages point for Palace against Newcastle
Munoz salvages point for Palace against Newcastle
Daniel Munoz's 94th-minute equalizer rescues a point for Crystal Palace against Newcastle at Selhurst Park.
Strand Larsen gives Wolves hope v. Cherries
Strand Larsen gives Wolves hope v. Cherries
Jorgen Strand Larsen doubles his tally to make it a one-goal deficit for Wolves against Bournemouth in the second half at the Molineux.
Schade’s hat-trick has Bees 4-1 up over Leicester
Schade's hat-trick has Bees 4-1 up over Leicester
Kevin Schade completes his hat-trick with a tidy finish against Leicester City to make it 4-1 for the Bees at the Gtech.
Guehi’s own goal puts Newcastle in front Palace
Guehi's own goal puts Newcastle in front Palace
Anthony Gordon's cross takes a touch off Marc Guehi and goes in to give Newcastle a fortunate 1-0 lead against Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park.
Schade’s brace gives Bees 3-1 lead over Leicester
Schade's brace gives Bees 3-1 lead over Leicester
The Bees have a two-goal cushion thanks to Kevin Schade's second goal of the first half to make it 3-1 against the Foxes at the Gtech.
Wood drills Forest’s penalty to make it 1-0
Wood drills Forest's penalty to make it 1-0
Chris Wood scores his ninth goal of the season after blasting his penalty into the roof of the net to give Nottingham Forest a 1-0 lead against Ipswich Town.
Schade blasts Brentford in front of Leicester City
Schade blasts Brentford in front of Leicester City
Brentford take the lead thanks to Kevin Schade's powerful finish from inside the box to make it 2-1 against Leicester City.
Wissa equalizes for Brentford v. Leicester City
Wissa equalizes for Brentford v. Leicester City
The Bees are on the board thanks to Yoane Wissa's equalizer to make it 1-1 against the Foxes at the Gtech.
Buonanotte nets Leicester City’s opener v. Bees
Buonanotte nets Leicester City's opener v. Bees
Jamie Vardy's extra effort sets up Facundo Buonanotte in front of goal for a simple finish to give the Foxes a 1-0 lead over Brentford.
Kluivert puts Bournemouth 3-1 in front of Wolves
Kluivert puts Bournemouth 3-1 in front of Wolves
Evanilson is brought down inside the box for a second time, and Justin Kluivert makes it 2-for-2 from the penalty spot to give the Cherries a 3-1 lead over Wolves at the Molineux.
Kerkez rockets Bournemouth 2-1 ahead of Wolves
Kerkez rockets Bournemouth 2-1 ahead of Wolves
Milos Kerkez puts the cherry on top of a beautiful Bournemouth team goal to give his side a 2-1 lead over Wolves at the Molineux.