NFL: Cleveland Browns at New Orleans Saints
Matthew Berry’s Fantasy Football Rankings for Week 13 of 2024 season
ISU World Cup Speed Skating - Nagano
Jordan Stolz’s speed skating streaks are getting historic after more World Cup wins
JuJu Watkins, Candace Parker
For JuJu Watkins, when one door closes, another one opens

nbc_pl_cpgoal1_241130.jpg
Munoz salvages point for Palace against Newcastle
nbc_pl_wolgoal2_241130.jpg
Strand Larsen gives Wolves hope v. Cherries
nbc_pl_bregoal4_241130.jpg
Schade’s hat-trick has Bees 4-1 up over Leicester

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Kluivert makes PL history with hat-trick v. Wolves

November 30, 2024 11:54 AM
Justin Kluivert becomes the first player in Premier League history to record a hat-trick by scoring three penalties to make it 4-2 for Bournemouth against Wolves.
nbc_pl_cpgoal1_241130.jpg
1:21
Munoz salvages point for Palace against Newcastle
nbc_pl_wolgoal2_241130.jpg
1:03
Strand Larsen gives Wolves hope v. Cherries
nbc_pl_bregoal4_241130.jpg
1:19
Schade’s hat-trick has Bees 4-1 up over Leicester
nbc_pl_newgoal1_241130.jpg
1:27
Guehi’s own goal puts Newcastle in front Palace
nbc_pl_bregoal3_241130.jpg
0:54
Schade’s brace gives Bees 3-1 lead over Leicester
nbc_pl_nfgoal1_241130.jpg
2:56
Wood drills Forest’s penalty to make it 1-0
nbc_pl_bregoal2_241130.jpg
1:17
Schade blasts Brentford in front of Leicester City
nbc_pl_bregoal1_241130.jpg
1:13
Wissa equalizes for Brentford v. Leicester City
nbc_pl_leigoal1_241130.jpg
0:57
Buonanotte nets Leicester City’s opener v. Bees
nbc_pl_bougoal3_241130.jpg
2:03
Kluivert puts Bournemouth 3-1 in front of Wolves
nbc_pl_bougoal2v2_241130.jpg
0:51
Kerkez rockets Bournemouth 2-1 ahead of Wolves
nbc_pl_bougoal1v2_241130.jpg
2:01
Kluivert’s penalty gives Cherries lead over Wolves
