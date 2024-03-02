 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NASCAR Cup Series Pennzoil 400 - Practice
Las Vegas Cup qualifying: Joey Logano wins pole
Round two of the Genesis Invitational
Tiger Woods commits to tournament he’s never played before
NFL: Combine
NFL Combine 2024 risers and fallers: Payton Wilson, Chop Robinson among defensive standouts

Top Clips

nbc_pl_tactics_240302.jpg
How Mac Allister found Nunez for winner v. Forest
nbc_pl_kloppintv_240302.jpg
Klopp describes ‘wonderful’ win v. Forest
nbc_pl_poch_240302.jpg
Pochettino disappointed with 2-2 draw v. Brentford

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NASCAR Cup Series Pennzoil 400 - Practice
Las Vegas Cup qualifying: Joey Logano wins pole
Round two of the Genesis Invitational
Tiger Woods commits to tournament he’s never played before
NFL: Combine
NFL Combine 2024 risers and fallers: Payton Wilson, Chop Robinson among defensive standouts

Top Clips

nbc_pl_tactics_240302.jpg
How Mac Allister found Nunez for winner v. Forest
nbc_pl_kloppintv_240302.jpg
Klopp describes ‘wonderful’ win v. Forest
nbc_pl_poch_240302.jpg
Pochettino disappointed with 2-2 draw v. Brentford

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
NBCSports Header Logo

Watch Now

Digne lifts Aston Villa 3-2 in front of Luton Town

March 2, 2024 02:27 PM
Lucas Digne's 89th-minute header puts Aston Villa back in the driving seat against Luton Town, leading 3-2 entering stoppage time at Kenilworth Road.
Up Next
nbc_pl_tactics_240302.jpg
2:35
How Mac Allister found Nunez for winner v. Forest
Now Playing
nbc_pl_kloppintv_240302.jpg
3:57
Klopp describes ‘wonderful’ win v. Forest
Now Playing
nbc_pl_poch_240302.jpg
3:14
Pochettino disappointed with 2-2 draw v. Brentford
Now Playing
nbc_pl_sonintv_240302.jpg
3:03
Son reflects on ‘fantastic’ win v. Crystal Palace
Now Playing
nbc_pl_lutavl_240302.jpg
10:19
Extended HLs: Luton Town v. Aston Villa MWK 27
Now Playing
nbc_pl_lutgoal2_240302.jpg
0:55
Morris heads Luton Town level against Aston Villa
Now Playing
nbc_pl_lutgoal1_240302.jpg
0:56
Chong gives Luton Town hope against Aston Villa
Now Playing
MicrosoftTeams-image_(110).png
2:23
Watkins doubles Aston Villa’s lead v. Luton Town
Now Playing
nbc_pl_avlgoal1_240302.jpg
1:01
Watkins heads Aston Villa in front of Luton Town
Now Playing
nbc_pl_fulbha_240302.jpg
11:37
Extended HLs: Fulham v. Brighton Matchweek 27
Now Playing
nbc_pl_newwolites_240302.jpg
10:54
Extended HLs: Newcastle v. Wolves Matchweek 27
Now Playing
nbc_pl_nflivhlv2_240302__936363.jpg
11:45
Extended HLs: Forest v. Liverpool Matchweek 27
Now Playing