 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

fmia - love.jpg
Life goes on for Green Bay Packers with Jordan Love
fmia - mahomes.jpg
Patrick Mahomes is channeling his inner Tom Brady
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: OCT 01 Central Michigan at Toledo
Notre Dame’s Opponents: Rebuilding Central Michigan should not worry Irish fans

Top Clips

nbc_bfa_oher_230814.jpg
Oher’s stunning allegations against Tuohy family
nbc_bfa_collegefootball_230814.jpg
CFB’s realignment benefitting schools, not players
nbc_bfa_harden_230814.jpg
Harden is the fool for believing Morey

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

fmia - love.jpg
Life goes on for Green Bay Packers with Jordan Love
fmia - mahomes.jpg
Patrick Mahomes is channeling his inner Tom Brady
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: OCT 01 Central Michigan at Toledo
Notre Dame’s Opponents: Rebuilding Central Michigan should not worry Irish fans

Top Clips

nbc_bfa_oher_230814.jpg
Oher’s stunning allegations against Tuohy family
nbc_bfa_collegefootball_230814.jpg
CFB’s realignment benefitting schools, not players
nbc_bfa_harden_230814.jpg
Harden is the fool for believing Morey

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Ornstein highlights Man United's transfer window

August 14, 2023 02:37 PM
David Ornstein joins Rebecca Lowe to discuss Manchester United's big summer signings and players they're still interested in pursuing.
Up Next
nbc_pl_alexfergusonint_230814.jpg
5:17
Ferguson: Ten Hag ‘has done a fantastic job’
Now Playing
nbc_pl_ornsteinlavia_230814_1920x1080.jpg
2:00
Ornstein: Lavia ‘has decided to join Chelsea’
Now Playing
nbc_pl_plrawburvmc_230814.jpg
5:35
PL RAW: Haaland, City kick off new season in style
Now Playing
nbc_pl_jpwcolwillintv_230813.jpg
3:15
Colwill on Pochettino’s instant impact on Chelsea
Now Playing
nbc_pl_sundayupdate_230813.jpg
19:26
PL Update: Chelsea impress in draw with Liverpool
Now Playing
nbc_pl_lowedown_230813.jpg
5:11
Lowe Down: Arsenal are PL title favorites
Now Playing
nbc_pl_jurgenkloppintv_230813.jpg
5:53
Klopp: Liverpool ‘opened the door’ for Chelsea
Now Playing
nbc_pl_pochettinointv_230813.jpg
2:36
Pochettino: Chelsea ‘deserved to win’ v. Liverpool
Now Playing
nbc_pl_robertsanchezintv_230813.jpg
1:20
Sanchez assesses Chelsea debut against Liverpool
Now Playing
nbc_pl_alexanderarnoldintv_230813.jpg
3:51
Alexander-Arnold dissects Liverpool’s draw
Now Playing
nbc_pl_benchilwellintv_230813.jpg
2:25
Chilwell details Chelsea’s growth under Pochettino
Now Playing
nbc_pl_chelivhlv3_230813.jpg
12:02
Extended Highlights: Chelsea 1, Liverpool 1
Now Playing