GGjHHxMbMAAXajg.jpeg
Florida played so well at home that Gators won AND finished second
MLB: Cleveland Guardians at Los Angeles Angels
Outfielder Randal Grichuk, Diamondbacks agree to $2M, 1-year deal with mutual option for 2025
AUTO: AUG 26 INDYCAR Bommarito Automotive Group 500
Takuma Sato returns to Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing for 108th Indy 500
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,

nbc_pl_pochettinointv_240217.jpg
Pochettino pleased with Chelsea’s ‘spirit’ v. City
nbc_pl_update_240217.jpg
PL Update: Chelsea frustrate Manchester City
nbc_cbb_richmondgw_240217.jpg
MBB Highlights: Richmond dominates GW

Washington Commanders
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
New York Yankees
GGjHHxMbMAAXajg.jpeg
Florida played so well at home that Gators won AND finished second
MLB: Cleveland Guardians at Los Angeles Angels
Outfielder Randal Grichuk, Diamondbacks agree to $2M, 1-year deal with mutual option for 2025
AUTO: AUG 26 INDYCAR Bommarito Automotive Group 500
Takuma Sato returns to Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing for 108th Indy 500
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,

nbc_pl_pochettinointv_240217.jpg
Pochettino pleased with Chelsea’s ‘spirit’ v. City
nbc_pl_update_240217.jpg
PL Update: Chelsea frustrate Manchester City
nbc_cbb_richmondgw_240217.jpg
MBB Highlights: Richmond dominates GW

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Guardiola frustrated with slow start v. Chelsea

February 17, 2024 03:21 PM
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola shares his main takeaways his side's 1-1 draw against Chelsea at the Etihad in Matchweek 25.
nbc_pl_pochettinointv_240217.jpg
3:29
Pochettino pleased with Chelsea’s ‘spirit’ v. City
nbc_pl_update_240217.jpg
9:27
PL Update: Chelsea frustrate Manchester City
nbc_pl_gallagherintv_240217.jpg
1:13
Gallagher ‘disappointed’ with draw v. Man City
nbc_pl_mcchepostgamediscussion_240217.jpg
2:29
Chelsea set ‘new standard’ after draw v. Man City
nbc_pl_mcche_240217.jpg
12:29
Extended HLs: Man City v. Chelsea Matchweek 25
nbc_pl_mcgoal1_240217.jpg
1:09
Rodri powers Man City to level terms v. Chelsea
nbc_pl_chegoal1_240217.jpg
1:34
Sterling curls Chelsea in front of Man City
nbc_pl_newvbouhlv2_240217.jpg
13:25
Extended HLs: Newcastle v. Bournemouth MWK 25
nbc_pl_nfwhulites_240217.jpg
12:26
Extended HLs: Nottingham Forest v. West Ham MWK 25
nbc_pl_totwol_extendedhl_240217.jpg
13:54
Extended HLs: Tottenham v. Wolves Matchweek 25
nbc_pl_avlfulehl_240217.jpg
11:50
Extended HLs: Fulham v. Aston Villa Matchweek 25
nbc_pl_burars_240217.jpg
10:49
Extended HLs: Burnley v. Arsenal Matchweek 25
