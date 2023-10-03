 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NCAA Womens Basketball: Big Ten Conference Tournament Championship - Ohio State vs. Iowa
Five storylines to watch during the Big Ten women’s basketball season
Syndication: The Des Moines Register
Caitlin Clark, Iowa headline Peacock’s 2023-24 Big Ten women’s basketball schedule
Eli Tomac face
Eli Tomac rides again weeks ahead of schedule
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_dps_seahawksgiantsrecap_231003.jpg
DP: Too early for Giants to enter tank mode?
nbc_berry_mnftakeaways_231003.jpg
Berry’s MNF takeaways: Witherspoon leads Seahawks
nbc_berry_tightends_231003.jpg
Smith, Ferguson lead Week 5 TE waiver adds

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NCAA Womens Basketball: Big Ten Conference Tournament Championship - Ohio State vs. Iowa
Five storylines to watch during the Big Ten women’s basketball season
Syndication: The Des Moines Register
Caitlin Clark, Iowa headline Peacock’s 2023-24 Big Ten women’s basketball schedule
Eli Tomac face
Eli Tomac rides again weeks ahead of schedule
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_dps_seahawksgiantsrecap_231003.jpg
DP: Too early for Giants to enter tank mode?
nbc_berry_mnftakeaways_231003.jpg
Berry’s MNF takeaways: Witherspoon leads Seahawks
nbc_berry_tightends_231003.jpg
Smith, Ferguson lead Week 5 TE waiver adds

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

PGMOL release VAR audio from Spurs v. Liverpool

October 3, 2023 02:17 PM
Watch and listen to PGMOL's released VAR audio from Tottenham's controversial 2-1 win over Liverpool in Matchweek 7.
Up Next
nbc_pl_tacticsv2_231002.jpg
4:02
How Chelsea’s midfield dominated Fulham in 2-0 win
Now Playing
nbc_pl_mw07allgoals_231002.jpg
15:09
Premier League: Every goal from Matchweek 7
Now Playing
nbc_pl_fulchehlv2_231002.jpg
8:18
Extended Highlights: Chelsea 2, Fulham 0
Now Playing
nbc_pl_update_231002.jpg
7:35
PL Update: Chelsea find their form against Fulham
Now Playing
nbc_pl_pochintv_231002.jpg
2:20
Pochettino praises Mudryk’s performance v. Fulham
Now Playing
nbc_pl_fulhamanalysis_231002.jpg
1:33
Fulham lacked intensity in 2-0 loss to Chelsea
Now Playing
nbc_pl_silvaintv_231002.jpg
1:45
Silva says Chelsea capitalized on Fulham mistakes
Now Playing
nbc_pl_fulchepostmatch_231002.jpg
2:39
Chelsea show ‘encouraging signs’ in win v. Fulham
Now Playing
nbc_pl_chegoal2_231002.jpg
1:08
Broja’s deflection gives Chelsea 2-0 lead
Now Playing
nbc_pl_mudrykgoal_231002.jpg
1:29
Mudryk gives Chelsea early 1-0 lead against Fulham
Now Playing
Chelsea FC v Aston Villa - Premier League
2:53
Analyzing Chelsea’s glaring issues going forward
Now Playing
nbc_pl_ornpoch_231002__198414.jpg
2:40
Ornstein: Pochettino not under pressure at Chelsea
Now Playing