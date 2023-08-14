 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Jon_Rahm.jpg
BMW Championship Preview
  • Josh Culp
    ,
  • Josh Culp
    ,
Justin Fields
Fantasy Football QB Tiers for 2023: Fields, Burrow join elite group
Justin Jefferson
Matthew Berry’s Top 200 Fantasy Football Rankings

Top Clips

nbc_nas_cupmikeintv_230814.jpg
Rockenfeller hard on himself after penalty
nbc_pft_hamlin_230814.jpg
Hamlin shows ‘remarkable courage’ in game action
nbc_pft_mayfield_230814.jpg
Evaluating when Bucs need to name a starting QB

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Jon_Rahm.jpg
BMW Championship Preview
  • Josh Culp
    ,
  • Josh Culp
    ,
Justin Fields
Fantasy Football QB Tiers for 2023: Fields, Burrow join elite group
Justin Jefferson
Matthew Berry’s Top 200 Fantasy Football Rankings

Top Clips

nbc_nas_cupmikeintv_230814.jpg
Rockenfeller hard on himself after penalty
nbc_pft_hamlin_230814.jpg
Hamlin shows ‘remarkable courage’ in game action
nbc_pft_mayfield_230814.jpg
Evaluating when Bucs need to name a starting QB

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

PL RAW: Haaland, City kick off new season in style

August 14, 2023 10:58 AM
Soak in the scenes from the opening night of the 2023-24 Premier League season at Turf Moor, where Man City began their four-peat bid with a 3-0 win over Burnley.
Up Next
nbc_pl_jpwcolwillintv_230813.jpg
3:15
Colwill on Pochettino’s instant impact on Chelsea
Now Playing
nbc_pl_sundayupdate_230813.jpg
19:26
PL Update: Chelsea impress in draw with Liverpool
Now Playing
nbc_pl_lowedown_230813.jpg
5:11
Lowe Down: Arsenal are PL title favorites
Now Playing
nbc_pl_jurgenkloppintv_230813.jpg
5:53
Klopp: Liverpool ‘opened the door’ for Chelsea
Now Playing
nbc_pl_pochettinointv_230813.jpg
2:36
Pochettino: Chelsea ‘deserved to win’ v. Liverpool
Now Playing
nbc_pl_robertsanchezintv_230813.jpg
1:20
Sanchez assesses Chelsea debut against Liverpool
Now Playing
nbc_pl_alexanderarnoldintv_230813.jpg
3:51
Alexander-Arnold dissects Liverpool’s draw
Now Playing
nbc_pl_benchilwellintv_230813.jpg
2:25
Chilwell details Chelsea’s growth under Pochettino
Now Playing
nbc_pl_chelivhlv3_230813.jpg
12:02
Extended Highlights: Chelsea 1, Liverpool 1
Now Playing
nbc_pl_virgilvandijkintv_230813.jpg
1:26
Van Dijk: Liverpool did ‘good things’ v. Chelsea
Now Playing
nbc_pl_frankthomaspresser_230813.jpg
2:36
Frank shares mixed feelings on Brentford’s draw
Now Playing
nbc_pl_postecogloupresser_230813.jpg
3:44
Postecoglou shares takeaways Spurs’ draw
Now Playing