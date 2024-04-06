Watch Now
PL Weekend Warm Up: Nightly
Watch Nightly's full performance at Nashville Fan Fest with the Premier League Weekend Warm Up.
PL Weekend Warm Up: Jordan Harvey
Watch Jordan Harvey's full performance at Nashville Fan Fest with the Premier League Weekend Warm Up.
PL Weekend Warm Up: Seaforth
Watch Seaforth's full performance at Nashville Fan Fest with the Premier League Weekend Warm Up.
PL Weekend Warm Up: BIZZY
Watch BIZZY's full performance at Nashville Fan Fest with the Premier League Weekend Warm Up.
PL Weekend Warm Up: Ruthie Collins
Watch Ruthie Collins' full performance at Nashville Fan Fest with the Premier League Weekend Warm Up.
PL Weekend Warmup: Alex Lambert
Watch Alex Lambert's full set from Nashville Fan Fest with the Premier League Weekend Warm Up.
PL Weekend Warm Up: Lucie Silvas
Enjoy Lucie Silvas' full set to kick off Nashville Fan Fest with the Premier League Weekend Warm up.
Can Man Utd replicate FA Cup miracle v. Liverpool?
Joe Prince-Wright, Andy Edwards and Nick Mendola preview a rematch of last month's all-time FA Cup quarterfinal, as reeling Man United host Premier League title frontrunners Liverpool.
Should Arsenal be on upset watch against Brighton?
Joe Prince-Wright, Nick Mendola and Andy Edwards see potential for chaos when Brighton welcome Arsenal to the Amex for another key fixture in the Premier League title race.
Who is to blame for Man Utd’s collapse v. Chelsea?
Joe Prince-Wright, Nick Mendola and Andy Edwards debate whether the players or manager bear more responsibility at Manchester United after a 3-2 win turned into a 4-3 defeat against Chelsea in the span of two minutes.
Ten Hag: ‘Individual errors’ costly in loss
Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag reflects on his side's heartbreaking 4-3 loss to Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.
Pochettino on ‘emotional’ win v. Man United
Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino reacts to his side's stunning 4-3 win over Manchester United at Stamford Bridge.