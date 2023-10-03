Watch Now
Son's goal headlines Matchweek 7 highlights
Joe Prince-Wright analyzes Heung-min Son's beautiful team goal for Tottenham against Liverpool and more Premier League highlights that caught his eye in Matchweek 7.
How Spurs exorcised Liverpool demons with late win
Matt Holland and Karen Carney break down the key moments in Tottenham's thrilling 2-1 victory over Liverpool, including Joel Matip's decisive own goal in stoppage time.
Misfiring Man Utd stuck in ‘permanent transition’
Matt Holland, Karen Carney and Leroy Rosenior dive into another turgid Manchester United performance against Crystal Palace and if the result even comes as a surprise.
How Wolves upset Man City despite xG disadvantage
Matt Holland and Karen Carney compare the facts and figures from Wolves' 2-1 upset of Manchester City and analyze how Gary O'Neil's squad snatched all three points against the treble winners.
PL Update: Burnley win chaotic match v. Luton Town
Paul Burmeister, Danny Higginbotham, and Tim Howard recap Burnley's first Premier League win of the season in a back-and-forth battle against Luton Town at Kenilworth Road.
Kompany proud of Burnley’s fight v. Luton Town
Vincent Kompany reflects on Burnley's first Premier League win of the season at the expense of Luton Town at Kenilworth Road.
Burke: Luton Town ‘made it too easy’ for Burnley
Reece Burke speaks to the media following Luton Town's heartbreaking loss to Burnley at Kenilworth Road.
Extended Highlights: Burnley 2, Luton Town 1
Relive Burnley's first win of the Premier League season in a chaotic back-and-forth affair against Luton Town at Kenilworth Road.
Bruun Larsen gives Burnley 2-1 lead v. Luton Town
No more than a few seconds after Elijah Adebayo's equalizer for Luton Town, Jacob Bruun Larsen rockets Burnley back in front with a wonderful long-range effort to give his side a 2-1 lead at Kenilworth Road.
Adebayo equalizes for Luton Town against Burnley
Elijah Adebayo answers the call for Luton Town as he puts his side level against Burnley late in the second half at Kenilworth Road.
Takeaways from Man City’s rare off day v. Wolves
Robbie Earle and Robbie Mustoe break down what they saw in Man City's 2-1 defeat to Wolves with Pep Guardiola watching from the stands.
Aston Villa, Emery put on masterclass v. Brighton
Robbie Mustoe and Robbie Earle discuss Aston Villa's unexpected 6-1 thumping of Brighton in a matchup of budding Premier League powers.
Why are Man United still struggling for identity?
Robbie Mustoe and Robbie Earle once again attempt to drill down to the root of Manchester United's dysfunction after Erik ten Hag's squad fell at home to a Crystal Palace team that they trounced midweek.