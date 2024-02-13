 Skip navigation
Top News

SWIM-WORLD-2024
2024 World Swimming Championships Results
Doha 2024 World Aquatics Championships - Day 11: Swimming
U.S. sweeps backstroke golds at swimming worlds
Curling - Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics Day 10
Curling legend Jennifer Jones sets retirement from team event

Top Clips

nbc_pl_kwpartb_240213.jpg
West Ham’s loss to Arsenal was ‘a demolition’
nbc_pl_2robliverpool_240213.jpg
Liverpool outlast competitive Burnley at Anfield
nbc_pl_2robmu_240213.jpg
Man United aren’t ‘controlling games enough’

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Top News

SWIM-WORLD-2024
2024 World Swimming Championships Results
Doha 2024 World Aquatics Championships - Day 11: Swimming
U.S. sweeps backstroke golds at swimming worlds
Curling - Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics Day 10
Curling legend Jennifer Jones sets retirement from team event

Top Clips

nbc_pl_kwpartb_240213.jpg
West Ham’s loss to Arsenal was ‘a demolition’
nbc_pl_2robliverpool_240213.jpg
Liverpool outlast competitive Burnley at Anfield
nbc_pl_2robmu_240213.jpg
Man United aren’t ‘controlling games enough’

Haaland was 'world class' for Man City v. Everton

February 13, 2024 10:52 AM
Robbie Earle and Robbie Mustoe recap Manchester City's 2-0 win over Everton and discuss the level of impact Erling Haaland made with another dominant performance in front of goal.
nbc_pl_2robliverpool_240213.jpg
11:27
Liverpool outlast competitive Burnley at Anfield
nbc_pl_2robmu_240213.jpg
10:59
Man United aren’t ‘controlling games enough’
GettyImages-2003348326_copy.jpg
1:42
Trossard is ‘a little diamond’ for Arsenal
GettyImages-2000506060_copy.jpg
2:45
Quansah ‘starting to make a mark’ at Liverpool
nbc_pl_manunited_240206.jpg
6:25
Garnacho ‘is a special talent’ for Man United
nbc_pl_everton_240206.jpg
9:10
Everton have an ‘amazing drive’ under Dyche
nbc_pl_chelsea_240206.jpg
9:21
Pochettino making Potter ‘look better’ at Chelsea
nbc_pl_arsvsliv_240206.jpg
19:35
Arsenal win defining match against Liverpool
nbc_pl_mustoeonbarkley_240204.jpg
3:07
Barkley ‘one of the best’ midfielders in PL
nbc_pl_earleonjorginho_240204.jpg
4:10
Jorginho set the tone for Arsenal v. Liverpool
nbc_pl_uabradley_240201.jpg
3:04
Bradley can be Liverpool’s ‘bona fide right back’
nbc_pl_uaschar_240201.jpg
2:48
Schar flying under the radar as key Newcastle cog
