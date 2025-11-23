 Skip navigation
Watch Now

Frank apologizes to fans after loss to Arsenal

November 23, 2025 01:54 PM
Rebecca Lowe, Robbie Earle, and Tim Howard analyze Tottenham Hotspur manager Thomas Frank's takeaways from his side's disappointing 4-1 loss to Arsenal at the Emirates in Matchweek 12.

Related Videos

nbc_pl_avlduointv_251123.jpg
02:03
Cash, Rogers discuss Villa’s comeback win v. Leeds
nbc_pl_artetaintv_251123.jpg
04:15
Arteta ‘felt the hunger’ ahead of Spurs showdown
nbc_pl_palninhaintv_251123.jpg
05:02
Palhinha: Spurs ‘need to react’ after 4-1 loss
nbc_pl_ezehattrickcomp_251123.jpg
04:40
Eze’s hat-trick for Arsenal against Spurs
nbc_pl_arstot_251123.jpg
11:18
Extended HLs: Arsenal v. Spurs Matchweek 12
nbc_pl_arstotpostgame_251123.jpg
05:38
Eze takes Arsenal to ‘another level’ against Spurs
nbc_pl_ezeintv_251123.jpg
01:49
Eze: ‘Words can’t explain’ hat-trick v. Spurs
nbc_pl_arsgoal4_251123.jpg
01:38
Eze completes hat-trick to give Arsenal 4-1 lead
nbc_pl_totgoal1_251123.jpg
51
Richarlison’s golazo gives Spurs life v. Arsenal
nbc_pl_arsgoal3_251123.jpg
02:01
Eze’s brace has Arsenal cruising at 3-0 v. Spurs
nbc_pl_arsgoal2_251123.jpg
01:57
Eze blasts Arsenal 2-0 in front of Spurs
nbc_pl_arsgoal1_251123.jpg
01:35
Trossard slots home Arsenal’s opener against Spurs
nbc_pl_leeavl_251123.jpg
11:49
Extended HLs: Leeds v. Aston Villa Matchweek 12
nbc_pl_leeavlpostgame_251123.jpg
02:07
‘Magic man’ Rogers lifts Villa past lowly Leeds
nbc_pl_avlgoal2_251123.jpg
01:24
Rogers’ knuckleball free-kick gives Villa lead
nbc_pl_avlgoal1_251123.jpg
01:07
Rogers brings Aston Villa level with Leeds
nbc_pl_leegoal1_251123.jpg
03:21
Nmecha gives Leeds shock lead over Aston Villa
nbc_pl_garysegment_251123.jpg
03:36
Neville: Arsenal have ‘no excuses’ against Spurs
nbc_pl_livlosingstreakdiscussion_251123.jpg
04:34
Reds have ‘no drive, no physicality, no energy’
nbc_pl_howeintr_251122.jpg
02:53
Howe: Newcastle ‘close to our very best’ v. City
nbc_pl_pepintr_251122.jpg
02:16
Guardiola assesses City’s performance in loss
nbc_pl_update_251122.jpg
09:20
PL Update: Forest run riot at Anfield
nbc_pl_newmc_251122.jpg
13:11
Extended HLs: Newcastle v. Man City Matchweek 12
nbc_pl_barnesintv_251122.jpg
02:15
Barnes reflects on Newcastle’s ‘mad game’ v. City
nbc_pl_newmcpostgame_251122.jpg
01:52
Newcastle set a new standard with win v. Man City
nbc_pl_newgoal2_251122.jpg
03:59
Barnes strikes Newcastle 2-1 ahead of Man City
nbc_pl_mcgoal1_251122.jpg
01:16
Dias answers right back for Man City v. Newcastle
nbc_pl_newgoal1_251122.jpg
01:53
Barnes nets Newcastle’s opener against Man City
nbc_pl_wolcryhl_251122.jpg
10:45
Extended HLs: Wolves v. Crystal Palace MWK 12
nbc_pl_bouvwhu_251122.jpg
08:41
Extended HLs: Bournemouth v. West Ham Matchweek 12

Latest Clips

nbc_golf_nellyholeout_251123.jpg
01:21
Korda drains fairway bunker hole-out for eagle
oly_stw500_stoddardsilver_251123.jpg
01:49
Stoddard battles for second silver medal of season
Oly_aswsl_shiffrinwin_251123.jpg
03:46
Shiffrin earns second World Cup win in seven days
nbc_cfb_washucla_fischintv_251122.jpg
44
Fisch shouts out Williams’ leadership for UW
nbc_cfb_washucla_251122.jpg
06:13
Highlights: Williams pushes Washington over UCLA
nbc_cfb_washucla_benjamintd_251122.jpg
58
UCLA scores on Washington’s fumbled punt return
nbc_cfb_washucla_roebucktd_251122.jpg
45
Williams finds Roebuck for another Washington TD
nbc_cfb_washucla_williamstd2_251122.jpg
41
Williams keeps it to extend Washington’s lead
nbc_nba_sacvsden_251122.jpg
01:58
Highlights: Kings snap 8-game skid, beat Nuggets
nbc_cfb_rankings_251122.jpg
01:22
Auerbach picks updated CFP bracket
nbc_cfb_washucla_mclaughlintd_251122.jpg
01:13
Washington pounces on UCLA’s botched fake FG
nbc_cfb_michvsmaryland_251122.jpg
04:58
Highlights: No. 18 Michigan runs all over Maryland
Rutgers_OSU_251122.jpg
04:09
Highlights: No. 1 Ohio State smothers Rutgers
usc_oregon_251122.jpg
05:14
HLs: No. 7 Oregon fends off No. 15 USC at home
nbc_rtf_oregonusc_251122.jpg
04:04
Oregon boosts CFP resume by beating USC
nbc_cfb_washucla_williamsjrtd_251122.jpg
44
Williams slices through UCLA for Huskies’ first TD
nbc_rtf_osumichiganpreview_251122.jpg
03:20
Can Ohio State get over Michigan hump?
nbc_rtf_helmetstickers_251122.jpg
02:35
Pavia, Stroman step up in Week 13
nbc_nba_memvsdal_251122.jpg
01:59
Highlights: Grizzlies beat Mavs in Dallas
nbc_rtf_heismanconvo_251122.jpg
07:23
Heisman race heating up entering rivalry week
nbc_rtf_miamind_251122.jpg
04:25
Miami, Notre Dame jockey for playoff positioning
nbc_cfb_psunebhl_251122.jpg
09:58
Highlights: Penn State beats down Nebraska
nbc_nba_detvsmil_251122.jpg
02:00
Highlights: Pistons bring win streak to 12
nbc_cfb_psusmith_251122.jpg
03:12
Could Smith lay claim to Penn State HC gig?
nbc_nba_wshvschi_251122.jpg
02:00
Highlights: Bulls win nail-biter against Wizards
nbc_cfb_allensingletonint_251122.jpg
01:38
Allen, Singleton ring in senior night together
nbc_cfb_smithint_251122.jpg
01:38
Penn State’s Smith: ‘It’s my locker room’
nbc_fnia_whatdrivesstafford_251122.jpg
04:48
Stafford ‘never probably had as much fun’ now
nbc_cfb_allenrecordtd_251122.jpg
01:17
Allen sets Penn State rushing record before TD
nbc_cfb_nebtd1_251122.jpg
44
Lateef gets Nebraska into the end zone