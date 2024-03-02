Watch Now
Livramento dances with Wolves to make it 3-0
Tino Livramento's dazzling dribbling display is enough to beat the entire Wolves defense en route to Newcastle's third goal of the match at St. James' Park.
Extended HLs: Newcastle v. Wolves Matchweek 27
Look back on Newcastle's showdown against Wolves in Matchweek 27, where the Magpies were able to tame their opposition at St. James' Park en route to three crucial points for Eddie Howe' side.
Extended HLs: Forest v. Liverpool Matchweek 27
Liverpool's Premier League title push was primed for a set back against Nottingham Forest before Darwin Nunez's heroics late in the second half secured three points for the Reds at the City Ground.
Extended HLs: Brentford v. Chelsea Matchweek 27
Relive Brentford's four-goal thriller against Chelsea in Matchweek 27, where both sides had their moments to steal all three points from each other before settling for a share of the spoils at the Gtech.
Extended HLs: Everton v. West Ham Matchweek 27
Beto got Everton on the board in the second half, but the Hammers roared back to secure three points for David Moyes against his old team at Goodison Park.
Extended HLs: Tottenham v. Crystal Palace MWK 27
Eberechi Eze's stellar free kick opened the scoring for Crystal Palace, but Spurs refused to go down without a fight and stormed back in the second half to secure three points in a 3-1 win at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.
Nunez’s 99th-minute header puts Liverpool ahead
Darwin Nunez's late heroics is enough to secure three crucial points for Liverpool against Nottingham Forest at the City Ground.
Alvarez’s chip gives West Ham 3-1 lead v. Everton
West Ham hammer forward as Edson Alvarez's chip over Jordan Pickford gives his side a 3-1 lead over Everton at Goodison Park.
Soucek’s belter puts West Ham in front of Everton
Tomas Soucek's sensational strike beats Jordan Pickford to give West Ham a 2-1 lead late against Everton at Goodison Park.
Traore tucks away Fulham’s third against Brighton
Fulham are in dream land as Adama Traore makes it 3-0 for the Cottagers against Brighton at Craven Cottage.
Son seals Tottenham’s comeback win v. Palace
Heung-Min Son gives Tottenham a two-goal cushion as Spurs complete their comeback bid against Crystal Palace at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.
Disasi’s header puts Chelsea level v. Brentford
Cole Palmer's cross is met in the air by Axel Disasi to put Chelsea back on level terms against Brentford at 2-2 in the second half at the Gtech.