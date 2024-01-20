Toney after Brentford's win v. Forest: 'I'm back'

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NCAA Football: Notre Dame at Duke
College Football Transfer Portal Tracker
SX Ssn Diego Rd 3 empty gate.jpg
Live Supercross Round 3 coverage from San Diego: Ken Roczen fastest in Free Practice 1
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
SX San Diego 2024 Jett Lawrence Cooper Webb.jpg
Saturday’s Supercross 2024 Round 3 in San Diego: How to watch, start times, schedule, TV info
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_pl_bregoal3_240120.jpg
Maupay drills Brentford in front of Forest
nbc_pl_nfgoal2_240120.jpg
Wood heads Forest level against Brentford
nbc_pl_bregoal2_240120.jpg
Mee’s header gives Brentford 2-1 lead v. Forest

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NCAA Football: Notre Dame at Duke
College Football Transfer Portal Tracker
SX Ssn Diego Rd 3 empty gate.jpg
Live Supercross Round 3 coverage from San Diego: Ken Roczen fastest in Free Practice 1
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
SX San Diego 2024 Jett Lawrence Cooper Webb.jpg
Saturday’s Supercross 2024 Round 3 in San Diego: How to watch, start times, schedule, TV info
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_pl_bregoal3_240120.jpg
Maupay drills Brentford in front of Forest
nbc_pl_nfgoal2_240120.jpg
Wood heads Forest level against Brentford
nbc_pl_bregoal2_240120.jpg
Mee’s header gives Brentford 2-1 lead v. Forest

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
NBCSports Header Logo

Watch Now

Toney after Brentford's win v. Forest: 'I'm back'

January 20, 2024 02:38 PM
Ivan Toney reflects on his return from suspension and shares his takeaways from Brentford's 3-2 win over Nottingham Forest at the Gtech.
Up Next
nbc_pl_bregoal3_240120.jpg
2:10
Maupay drills Brentford in front of Forest
Now Playing
nbc_pl_nfgoal2_240120.jpg
1:04
Wood heads Forest level against Brentford
Now Playing
nbc_pl_bregoal2_240120.jpg
1:13
Mee’s header gives Brentford 2-1 lead v. Forest
Now Playing
nbc_pl_bregoal1_240120.jpg
1:15
Toney’s free kick puts Brentford level v. Forest
Now Playing
nbc_pl_nfgoal1_240120.jpg
1:36
Danilo’s volley gives Forest lead v. Brentford
Now Playing
nbc_pl_openingchat_240120__168606.jpg
6:08
How will Everton, Forest survive with new charges?
Now Playing
nbc_pl_arscp_hodgsonpostgame_240120.jpg
4:26
Hodgson: Palace were ‘outplayed’ against Arsenal
Now Playing
nbc_pl_arscp_arsenalanalysis_240120.jpg
1:03
Arsenal back on track after win v. Crystal Palace
Now Playing
nbc_pl_arscp_trossardpostgame_240120.jpg
2:23
Trossard: Arsenal reconnected during break
Now Playing
nbc_pl_arscp_extendedhl_240120.jpg
12:18
Extended HLs: Arsenal v. Palace Matchweek 21
Now Playing
nbc_pl_arscp_postgamereacs_240120.jpg
4:03
Will Potter replace Hodgson at Palace?
Now Playing
nbc_pl_arscp_martinelligoal2_240120.jpg
1:20
Martinelli’s brace makes it 5-0 for v. Palace
Now Playing