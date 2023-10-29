Watch Now
What makes Haaland 'such a prolific striker'
Robbie Mustoe and Robbie Earle hit the tactics board to analyze Erling Haaland's performance against Manchester United, and break down what makes Haaland such a threat at such a young age.
Emery analyzes Aston Villa’s win over Luton Town
Aston Villa manager Unai Emery breaks down Aston Villa's performance in a comfortable 3-1 win over Luton Town at Villa Park.
Calvert-Lewin dedicates win in honor of Kenwright
Dominic Calvert-Lewin speaks to the media following Everton's 1-0 win over West Ham United at London Stadium.
Lowe Down: Blades ‘got to make a change’
Rebecca Lowe answers Robbie Earle's and Robbie Mustoe's biggest questions from Matchweek 10, including her thoughts on Erik ten Hag's and Paul Heckingbottom's job security, Aston Villa's status as contenders, and more.
Ten Hag: ‘Wrong decisions’ cost Man United v. City
Erik ten Hag explains what went wrong for Manchester United in their 3-0 loss to Manchester City at Old Trafford.
Premier League: Every goal from Matchweek 10
Watch all the goals from Matchweek 10 of the 2023-24 Premier League season.
PL Update: Man City dominate Man United
Rebecca Lowe, Robbie Earle, and Robbie Mustoe recap a busy Sunday in Matchweek 10, where Manchester City cruised to victory at Old Trafford, Liverpool upend Nottingham Forest, and Brighton and Fulham shared the spoils.
Guardiola ‘really pleased’ after win v. Man United
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola shares his reaction to his side's dominant 3-0 win over Manchester United at Old Trafford.
Klopp shares best wishes to Diaz and his family
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp shares his thoughts on Luis Diaz and his family following reports of his parents being kidnapped in Colombia.
Dixon: Ten Hag ‘looks caught in the headlights’
Jon Champion and Lee Dixon join Rebecca Lowe to share their thoughts on a lackluster Manchester United performance in a 3-0 loss to Manchester City.
Can any team stop Man City?
Rebecca Lowe, Robbie Earle, and Robbie Mustoe share their thoughts on Manchester City's chances of winning the league again following their impressive 3-0 win over Manchester United.
Silva, Haaland recap ‘fabulous’ win v. Man United
Bernardo Silva and Erling Haaland share their main takeaways from Manchester City's 3-0 win over Manchester United at Old Trafford in Matchweek 10.