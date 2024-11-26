 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

2025nfldraftlogo.jpg
2025 NFL Draft: First-Round Order, Location, Date, Mock Drafts, History and More
Houston Cougars
Houston fires offensive coordinator Kevin Barbay with team struggling to score
Cori Close
No. 1 UCLA among many top women’s teams headed to warm locations for Thanksgiving tournaments

Top Clips

nbc_pft_eagles_241126v2.jpg
Eagles should be thankful for Barkley, Roseman
nbc_pl_kellywrightypartb_241126.jpg
Unpacking Amorim’s Man United managerial debut
nbc_pft_barkley_241126.jpg
Assessing Barkley’s odds to win MVP, OPOY

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

2025nfldraftlogo.jpg
2025 NFL Draft: First-Round Order, Location, Date, Mock Drafts, History and More
Houston Cougars
Houston fires offensive coordinator Kevin Barbay with team struggling to score
Cori Close
No. 1 UCLA among many top women’s teams headed to warm locations for Thanksgiving tournaments

Top Clips

nbc_pft_eagles_241126v2.jpg
Eagles should be thankful for Barkley, Roseman
nbc_pl_kellywrightypartb_241126.jpg
Unpacking Amorim’s Man United managerial debut
nbc_pft_barkley_241126.jpg
Assessing Barkley’s odds to win MVP, OPOY

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

What's wrong with Manchester City?

November 26, 2024 09:55 AM
The Generation xG crew takes a deep dive into Manchester City's most glaring issues following their 4-0 loss to Tottenham Hotspur at the Etihad in Matchweek 12.
Up Next
nbc_pl_kellywrightypartb_241126.jpg
13:08
Unpacking Amorim’s Man United managerial debut
Now Playing
nbc_pl_kellywrightypartc_241126.jpg
13:36
Liverpool get a ‘wake-up call’ against Southampton
Now Playing
nbc_pl_2rob_arsenalforest_241126.jpg
4:49
Arsenal back on track after dominant win v. Forest
Now Playing
nbc_pl_2robamorimmanumanager_241126.jpg
10:59
Amorim’s vision for Man United will take time
Now Playing
nbc_pl_2robchelsealeicester_241126.jpg
8:51
Chelsea were ‘so good tactically’ v. Leicester
Now Playing
nbc_pl_2robsalahleadsliverpool_241126.jpg
13:05
Liverpool show vulnerabilities in win over Saints
Now Playing
nbc_pl_2robmancitynewlowpep_241126.jpg
13:48
Takeaways from Spurs’ ‘stunning’ win over Man City
Now Playing
nbc_pl_gentotbraverycity_241126.jpg
8:39
Why Spurs’ bravery was key in win over Man City
Now Playing
nbc_pl_genxamorim_241126.jpg
8:07
What we learned from Amorim’s first game in charge
Now Playing
nbc_pl_bestsaves_241126.jpg
3:28
Top Premier League saves from Matchweek 12
Now Playing
nbc_pl_totshockcity_241126.jpg
6:17
PL RAW: Spurs rout Manchester City at the Etihad
Now Playing
nbc_pl_update_241125.jpg
3:06
PL Update: West Ham cruise past Newcastle
Now Playing