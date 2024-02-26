Watch Now
Wissa gives Brentford hope late against West Ham
Brentford won't go down without a fight as Yoane Wissa curls his shot into the bottom corner of the net to reduce the Bees' deficit to two goals against West Ham at London Stadium.
Bowen's hat-trick for West Ham against Brentford
Relive Jarrod Bowen's hat-trick for West Ham against Brentford at London Stadium in Matchweek 26.
West Ham 'back to winning ways' after win v. Bees
West Ham United manager David Moyes reflects on his side's 4-2 win against Brentford at London Stadium in Matchweek 26.
Emerson's wonder strike puts West Ham 4-1 in front
Emerson unleashes a vicious strike from distance to give West Ham a commanding 4-1 lead over Brentford in the second half at London Stadium.
Bowen completes hat-trick for against Brentford
Jarrod Bowen bags his third goal of the match as he lifts West Ham 3-1 ahead of Brentford in the second half at London Stadium.
Maupay pulls one back for Brentford v. West Ham
Brentford immediately gets back into the match thanks to Neal Maupay's spectacular effort to reduce the Bees' deficit to 2-1 against West Ham at London Stadium.
Bowen doubles West Ham's lead against Brentford
Jarrod Bowen makes it a brace to give West Ham a 2-0 lead over Brentford early in the first half at London Stadium.
Bowen drills West Ham in front of Brentford
Jarrod Bowen gives West Ham a dream start against Brentford with a lovely near-post finish to give the Hammers an early 1-0 lead at London Stadium.
