Top News

The 153rd Open - Day Two_LargeImage_m367650.jpg
With two more rounds at Royal Portrush, can Rory McIlroy revive his greatest weapon?
TDF Stage 11 (2).jpg
2025 Tour de France Standings
Woodruff_USA.jpg
Two-start pitchers: Brandon Woodruff headlines the dazzling options for the first week of the second half

Top Clips

Stage13finish.jpg
Highlights: Tour de France, Stage 13 finish
nbc_roto_spursfuture_250718.jpg
Bet young Spurs team to go under 43.5 wins
dametime.jpg
Bet under on Trail Blazers’ win total in 2025-26

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Top News

Top Clips

Pogacar 'super happy' with Stage 13 time trial win

July 18, 2025 11:50 AM
Tadej Pogacar discusses his time trial win during Stage 13 of the 2025 Tour de France, where he earned another stage victory and continued his impressive run.

Stage13finish.jpg
02:52
Highlights: Tour de France, Stage 13 finish
nbc_roto_spursfuture_250718.jpg
01:48
Bet young Spurs team to go under 43.5 wins
dametime.jpg
01:46
Bet under on Trail Blazers’ win total in 2025-26
lovepackers.jpg
02:11
Packers ‘look like’ the bet for NFC North champion
nbc_golf_robmacintv_250718.jpg
01:38
MacIntyre: Team is leaving no stone unturned
nbc_golf_theopenharmonintv_250718.jpg
01:09
Harman discusses strong Round 2 at The Open
nbc_golf_theopeortiz18birdie_250718.jpg
24
Ortiz holes out to finish his Round 2 at The Open
nbc_golf_theopenrasmusbirdie_250718.jpg
01:10
Hojgaard birdies No. 18 with tremendous putt
nbc_golf_theopenolesendb1_250718.jpg
47
Olesen hits two out of bounds in disastrous start
nbc_golf_theopenrorybirdie4v2_250718.jpg
01:28
McIlroy displays brilliance on fourth hole
nbc_golf_theopenjtnearbirdie_250718.jpg
01:09
JT’s birdie putt somehow doesn’t fall
nbc_moto_smxs3ep27_bets_v2_250717.jpg
03:37
Sexton a worthy bet against Jett at Washougal
nbc_golf_barracudard1_250717.jpg
09:31
Highlights: Barracuda Championship, Round 1
nbc_moto_smxs3ep27_facts_250717.jpg
05:51
SMX points battle could see a ‘shake up’ soon
nbc_moto_smxs3ep27_osborneintv_250717.jpg
05:01
Osborne talks Tomac’s form in MX, BETA brand
haiden_deegan_sc.jpg
17:10
Washougal preview: Deegan injury, Yamaha struggles
nbc_golf_paceofplay_250717.jpg
03:41
Golfers frustrated by pace of play at The Open
nbc_golf_gcpodopenrd1takeaways_250717.jpg
02:58
Open Thursday ‘right on pace’ of expectations
nbc_wnba_bestofthenight_250717.jpg
03:10
HLs: Liberty crush Fever, Aces-Wings thriller
nbc_golf_mcilroyseg_250717.jpg
10:10
Country behind him, Rory steadies, but driver off
nbc_golf_johnsonseg_250717.jpg
05:38
Wagner takes medicine on 11 like Scheffler, Rory
nbc_golf_mattfitzpatrickseg_250717.jpg
05:16
Ryder Cup a cause for Fitzpatrick’s turnaround?
nbc_golf_scottieschefflersegment_250717.jpg
10:09
Driver off, but Scheffler recovers fabulously
nbc_golf_theopenrd1late_250717.jpg
19:40
HLs: The Open Championship 2025, Late First Round
nbc_golf_jeep16x9_250717.jpg
01:23
Top shots at No. 16, 2025 Open Championship, Rd. 1
nbc_golf_englishint_250717.jpg
01:15
English: Was ‘hitting my spots’ throughout Round 1
nbc_golf_roryintv_250717.jpg
01:23
Rory: Solid start, handling Portrush scene better
nbc_roto_terranceferguson_250717.jpg
01:08
Rams’ Ferguson can make fantasy impact as rookie
nbc_roto_michaelpenix_250717.jpg
01:11
Penix Jr. opens up ‘different avenue’ for Falcons
nbc_roto_effin_250717.jpg
01:42
Eflin’s return could boost the Orioles rotation