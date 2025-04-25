 Skip navigation
Top News

450 Supercross championship
Supercross betting, predictions, odds, picks, lines at Pittsburgh: Chase Sexton opened as favorite
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
Caitlin Clark
WNBA training camps set to open with Caitlin Clark preparing for Year 2
Boston Red Sox v Texas Rangers
Rangers at Giants prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends, and stats for April 25

Top Clips

tyler_shough.jpg
Riddick: Shough will ‘surprise’ the entire NFL
nbc_roto_clippersnuggets_250425.jpg
Clippers to take care of reeling Nuggets in Game 4
butlerstatus.jpg
Butler’s status weighing on HOU-GSW playoff series

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Top News

Trending Teams

Watch Now

Thomas conflicted over Browns passing on Hunter

April 25, 2025 09:54 AM
Joe Thomas stops by the DPS set to discuss the Browns trading out of the Travis Hunter pick, advice for offensive linemen who get drafted and more.

tyler_shough.jpg
13:09
Riddick: Shough will ‘surprise’ the entire NFL
nbc_dps_shedeursanders_250425.jpg
05:05
Sanders ‘got humbled’ falling out of Round 1
travishunterbrowns.jpg
15:20
Jeremiah: It feels like Browns will draft Hunter
nbc_dps_kurtwarnerintv_250424.jpg
15:36
Warner breaks down path of undrafted free agent
woodyjohnsonjetsbadnfldraftmattmiller.jpg
15:02
Miller: Browns, Jets worst drafting teams in NFL
nbc_dps_drewbreesintv_250424.jpg
18:55
Brees projects Hunter’s NFL path as two-way player
nbc_dps_mattlafleur_250423.jpg
13:59
LaFleur: Taking Love in 2020 was ‘right decision’
sanders.jpg
16:38
Spears: Sanders has several paths to NFL success
nbc_dps_melkiperjr_250421.jpg
17:01
Kiper: Hunter’s ‘got to play both ways’ in NFL
nbc_dps_jordanvslebron_250421.jpg
08:32
Can LeBron surpass Jordan with another NBA title?
Giannis.jpg
13:51
Why 2025 playoffs are ‘pivotal’ for Bucks’ future
nbc_dps_draftqbs_250421.jpg
04:00
Titans, Giants risk forcing QB picks in NFL draft
nbc_dps_dponbrentmusburger_250411.jpg
04:33
Musburger ‘gets his due’ with Pete Rozelle award
nbc_dps_brandelchambleeinterview_250411.jpg
19:01
Chamblee: DeChambeau ‘really gets up’ for majors
nbc_dps_brentmusburgerinterview_250411.jpg
15:44
Musburger recalls historic meeting with Rozelle
nbc_dps_whonextforhalloffame_250411.jpg
07:21
Non-athletes deserving of Hall of Fame nomination
nbc_dps_joevardoninterview_250410.jpg
13:09
Lakers had ‘genuine emotion’ in Luka’s DAL return
nbc_dps_dhowardfull_250410.jpg
15:13
Howard in ‘basketball heaven’ with HOF induction
nbc_dps_postgamemavs_250410.jpg
05:36
Revisiting Luka’s fractured relationship with Mavs
nbc_dps_scottintv_250409.jpg
10:13
Van Pelt: Golf ‘would benefit’ from a shot clock
nbc_dps_timmacmahoninterview_250409.jpg
13:07
Expect ‘surreal’ night with Luka’s return to DAL
nbc_dps_vincentgoodwillinterview_250409.jpg
14:38
Nuggets’ timing on cleaning house is ‘bizarre’
nbc_dps_dpondenvernuggets_250409.jpg
06:00
Malone-Booth dynamic in Denver was ‘fractured’
jalen_milroe_mpx.jpg
05:40
2025 NFL Draft lacks ‘star power’ among prospects
nbc_dps_caddystory_250409.jpg
02:32
Patrick recounts caddying at Augusta National
nbc_dps_nbateamburnout_250409.jpg
03:39
Unpacking ‘shocking’ Denver housecleaning
nbc_dps_lukaejection_250409.jpg
04:33
Doncic’s ‘reputation’ caused his ejection
mpx_new.jpg
10:44
Lappas: Houston failed to execute late vs. Florida
houston_cougars.jpg
10:49
What is the worst way for a game to end?
nbc_dps_winnersoftrade_250408.jpg
04:31
Lakers’ Doncic set for emotional return to Dallas

Latest Clips

nbc_roto_clippersnuggets_250425.jpg
01:45
Clippers to take care of reeling Nuggets in Game 4
butlerstatus.jpg
02:11
Butler’s status weighing on HOU-GSW playoff series
nbc_roto_knickspistons_250425.jpg
01:29
Target the under in Pistons vs. Knicks Game 4
nbc_roto_lakerswolves_250425.jpg
01:37
Fade LeBron, Hachimura’s point totals in Game 3
simpson.jpg
01:12
Time to bet on Rays’ Simpson as stolen base leader
isakplnewcastle.jpg
01:45
Newcastle -325 among best bets for top 5 finish
nbc_pft_olinemenfavorv2_250425.jpg
04:44
Offensive linemen were in favor in first round
sharpeflorio.jpg
06:18
How Sharpe’s legal situation affects employment
pearcefalcons.jpg
07:17
Falcons win award for ‘weirdest’ draft trade
nbc_pft_bestfits_250425.jpg
07:21
Campbell to Eagles tops best first-round fits
nbc_pft_wrdrafted_250425.jpg
04:42
Packers end 23-year first-round WR drought
nbc_pft_sandersfalloutv2_250425.jpg
14:59
Sanders needs to ‘harness anger’ after draft slide
nbc_pft_olineimprovements_250425.jpg
06:40
Cowboys among teams that bolstered offensive line
nbc_pft_lovelandwarren_250425.jpg
04:51
Bears surprise by drafting Loveland over Warren
nbc_pft_steelerspasssanders_250425.jpg
01:40
Florio: Rodgers to the Steelers ‘will happen’
nbc_pft_giantsqbroom_250425.jpg
11:27
Giants ‘in predicament’ with crowded QB room
nbc_pft_giantstrade_250425.jpg
08:14
Giants need to give Dart ‘chance’ to work
nbc_pft_masongraham_250425.jpg
07:26
Browns ‘looking to future’ with draft trade
nbc_pft_jagstrade_250425.jpg
10:09
Hunter Jr. will make Jaguars a ‘relevant’ team
nbc_ffhh_berrygolden_250424.jpg
01:19
Expect ‘inconsistent’ fantasy numbers from Golden
nbc_berry_round1recap_250425.jpg
10:10
Round 1 Love/Hate: Jeanty, Hunter strike gold
nbc_berry_hampton_250425.jpg
01:44
Hampton’s fantasy value could be hurt by Harris
nbc_csu_bestavailable_250424.jpg
02:21
Best available players after NFL draft Round 1
nbc_simms_sandersreax_250424.jpg
02:02
‘Musical chairs’ for Sanders are narrowing
nbc_pft_jamespearce_250424.jpg
01:17
Falcons add another edge rusher in Pearce Jr.
nbc_pft_shedeurnotdrafted_250424.jpg
02:50
QB Sanders not selected in Round 1 of NFL draft
jaxon_dart.jpg
02:04
Giants trade up with Texans, pick QB Dart
nbc_pft_donovanjackson_250424.jpg
01:11
Vikings get physical with OL Jackson
EgbukadraftFFHH.jpg
01:33
Egbuka has complicated fantasy fit with Buccaneers
WarrenDraftFFHH.jpg
01:49
Warren not an ideal fantasy fit in Colts’ offense