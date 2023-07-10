 Skip navigation
oly_atw100_nationals_230707.jpg
2023 USA Track and Field Outdoor Championships Results
2023 USATF Outdoor Championships
Rai Benjamin, Gabby Thomas persevere for U.S. track and field titles with historic times
Gibson Pyle (W).jpg
Gibson Pyle Pledges to 2024 All-American Bowl

Top Clips

nbc_golf_hullfinalrdrecap_230709.jpg
Highlights: Hull, U.S. Women’s Open, Round 4
nbc_nas_creditone_230709.jpg
Byron recovers from early mishap for Atlanta win
nbc_nas_cupatlhl_230709.jpg
Highlights: NASCAR Cup Series race at Atlanta

Watch Now

Thomas beats out Richardson for 200m title

July 9, 2023 10:30 PM
Two-time Olympic medalist Gabby Thomas closes strong to beat out Sha'Carri Richardson and run the fastest 200m in the world this year.