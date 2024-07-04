 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

David Duval
Rounds of 59 or lower in PGA Tour history
John Deere Classic - Round One
PGA Tour rookie Hayden Springer shoots 59 with dramatic finish in Rd. 1 of John Deere
111th Tour de France 2024 - Stage 6
How to watch every stage of the 2024 Tour de France: Stages, schedule, start times, live stream info

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_spiethrd1_240704.jpg
Spieth frustrated with Round 1 showing
nbc_golf_gc_haydenspringerintv_240704.jpg
Springer: Tying tournament record ‘pretty special’
nbc_cyc_beyondthepodium_240704.jpg
Relegation controversy on Tour de France Stage 6

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

David Duval
Rounds of 59 or lower in PGA Tour history
John Deere Classic - Round One
PGA Tour rookie Hayden Springer shoots 59 with dramatic finish in Rd. 1 of John Deere
111th Tour de France 2024 - Stage 6
How to watch every stage of the 2024 Tour de France: Stages, schedule, start times, live stream info

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_spiethrd1_240704.jpg
Spieth frustrated with Round 1 showing
nbc_golf_gc_haydenspringerintv_240704.jpg
Springer: Tying tournament record ‘pretty special’
nbc_cyc_beyondthepodium_240704.jpg
Relegation controversy on Tour de France Stage 6

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Highlights: 2024 Tour de France, Stage 6

July 4, 2024 01:45 PM
Watch highlights from Stage 6 of the 2024 Tour de France, where riders embarked on a 163.5-kilometer ride from Mâcon to Dijon.