Highlights: TDF cyclists climb Montmartre, Lap 1

Skip navigation
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Tadej Pogacar wins fourth Tour de France, conquers ghosts to chase all-time record
Nick Zaccardi
,
Nick Zaccardi
,
Yankees acquire infielder Amed Rosario in trade with Nationals
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire: Joe Boyle back in the rotation, Matt Shaw heating up
Eric Samulski
,
Eric Samulski
,
Top Clips
Highlights: TDF cyclists climb Montmartre, Lap 2
Woad talks caddie, expectations after debut win
Highlights: Women’s Scottish Open, Final Round
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
All Sports
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
National Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Rotoworld
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Betting Home
Fantasy Football
NFL Player News
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Player News
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Player News
WNBA Player News
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Podcasts
Peacock
Betting Home
Milan Cortina 2026 Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
GolfNow
GolfPass
NBC Sports NOW
SportsEngine
NBC Sports Press Box
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Tadej Pogacar wins fourth Tour de France, conquers ghosts to chase all-time record
Nick Zaccardi
,
Nick Zaccardi
,
Yankees acquire infielder Amed Rosario in trade with Nationals
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire: Joe Boyle back in the rotation, Matt Shaw heating up
Eric Samulski
,
Eric Samulski
,
Top Clips
Highlights: TDF cyclists climb Montmartre, Lap 2
Woad talks caddie, expectations after debut win
Highlights: Women’s Scottish Open, Final Round
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
National Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Betting Home
Fantasy Football
NFL Player News
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Player News
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Player News
WNBA Player News
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Podcasts
Favorites
Favorites
Profile
Peacock
Betting Home
Milan Cortina 2026 Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
GolfNow
GolfPass
NBC Sports NOW
SportsEngine
NBC Sports Press Box
Profile
Login or Create Profile
Profile
Login or Create Profile
Favorites
Menu
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Watch Now
Highlights: TDF cyclists climb Montmartre, Lap 1
July 27, 2025 01:00 PM
Watch as cyclists climb the Côte de la Butte Montmartre up and around Basilique du Sacré-Cœur de Montmartre for the first time during Stage 21 of the 2025 Tour de France.
Latest Clips
06:56
Highlights: TDF cyclists climb Montmartre, Lap 2
05:20
Woad talks caddie, expectations after debut win
09:52
Highlights: Women’s Scottish Open, Final Round
02:32
Woad: Winning event ‘was a pretty good outcome’
01:09
Woad wins Women’s Scottish Open in pro debut
02:59
Romeo finishing Tour de France after painful crash
05:05
Alpecin–Deceuninck, Healy are TDF success stories
27:36
Highlights: 2025 Tour de France Femmes, Stage 2
01:32
Kiefer wins gold at World Fencing Championships
03:10
Highlights: Jackson hits buzzer-beater for Sparks
09:05
Australia strikes gold in men’s 4x100m free relay
09:13
Australia gold in women’s 4x100m free; U.S. silver
05:50
Walsh wins women’s 200m IM semifinal
08:59
McIntosh swims to women’s 400m freestyle victory
10:31
Martens wins men’s 400m freestyle at worlds
03:01
Bowen shares pros, cons of loss to Man United
09:32
PL Summer Series Extended HLs: Man Utd v. West Ham
04:03
Fernandes’ quality guides Man United past West Ham
01:38
Fernandes analyzes Man United’s win over West Ham
09:57
Highlights: Xfinity Series at Indy on The CW
01:03
Bowen pulls West Ham within one v. Man United
01:03
Fernandes doubles Man United’s lead over West Ham
01:09
Kitayama ties course record at 3M Open, Round 3
01:59
Fernandes’ penalty gives Man Utd lead v. West Ham
05:49
Sheamus: Ekitike will be a ‘very exciting player’
07:31
Bhatia, Olesen ride different attitudes to 3M lead
06:48
PL Summer Series HLs: Everton v. Bournemouth
03:45
Ferdinand shares expectations for Man United
06:02
Woad’s iron play shines at Women’s Scottish Open
15:29
Highlights: 2025 3M Open, Round 3
Close Ad
Add favorite players, teams, and leagues with an NBCUniversal Profile
Continue