 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Chicago Bears Training Camp
2023 NFL Futures Best Bets: DJ Moore
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
NASCAR Cup Series Verizon 200 at the Brickyard - Practice
Indianapolis Cup starting lineup
NASCAR Cup Series Verizon 200 at the Brickyard - Qualifying
Daniel Suarez wins Indianapolis Cup Series pole

Top Clips

nbc_pl_mcginnpresser_230812.jpg
McGinn: Newcastle ‘by far the better team’
nbc_golf_lpga_openchamprd3_hullbestof_230812v2.jpg
Highlights: Hull, AIG Women’s Open, Rd. 3
nbc_pl_saturdayupdate_230812.jpg
PL Update: Newcastle United upend Aston Villa

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Chicago Bears Training Camp
2023 NFL Futures Best Bets: DJ Moore
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
NASCAR Cup Series Verizon 200 at the Brickyard - Practice
Indianapolis Cup starting lineup
NASCAR Cup Series Verizon 200 at the Brickyard - Qualifying
Daniel Suarez wins Indianapolis Cup Series pole

Top Clips

nbc_pl_mcginnpresser_230812.jpg
McGinn: Newcastle ‘by far the better team’
nbc_golf_lpga_openchamprd3_hullbestof_230812v2.jpg
Highlights: Hull, AIG Women’s Open, Rd. 3
nbc_pl_saturdayupdate_230812.jpg
PL Update: Newcastle United upend Aston Villa

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Vu back in comfort zone at AIG Women's Open

August 12, 2023 03:06 PM
Lilia Vu talks about the keys for her playing some of her best golf in Round 3 of the AIG Women's Open and looks ahead to tomorrow.