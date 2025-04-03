Why UCLA is a good bet to cover vs. UConn

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MX 2025 Rd 1 Pala Dean Wilson closeup.JPG
Dean Wilson named as fill-in rider at Honda HRC beginning in Philadelphia
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
Masters Tournament - Final Round
Masters Tournament 2025: Hole-by-hole description, history and ranking at Augusta National
Texas Rangers v Los Angeles Dodgers
Fantasy Baseball Dynasty Stock Watch: Who challenges Sebastian Walcott for No. 1 prospect status in 2026?

Top Clips

nbc_bte_heatvsgrizz_250403.jpg
Heat in ‘tough spot’ with quick turnaround vs. MEM
nbc_ffhh_lastcall_250403.jpg
Will three QBs go in draft’s first round?
nbc_ffhh_ahstonjeanty_250403.jpg
Bears, Cowboys intriguing spots for top RBs

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MX 2025 Rd 1 Pala Dean Wilson closeup.JPG
Dean Wilson named as fill-in rider at Honda HRC beginning in Philadelphia
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
Masters Tournament - Final Round
Masters Tournament 2025: Hole-by-hole description, history and ranking at Augusta National
Texas Rangers v Los Angeles Dodgers
Fantasy Baseball Dynasty Stock Watch: Who challenges Sebastian Walcott for No. 1 prospect status in 2026?

Top Clips

nbc_bte_heatvsgrizz_250403.jpg
Heat in ‘tough spot’ with quick turnaround vs. MEM
nbc_ffhh_lastcall_250403.jpg
Will three QBs go in draft’s first round?
nbc_ffhh_ahstonjeanty_250403.jpg
Bears, Cowboys intriguing spots for top RBs

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
All Scores

Watch Now

Why UCLA is a good bet to cover vs. UConn

April 3, 2025 12:16 PM
Brad Thomas and Vaughn Dalzell analyze why they favor UCLA to cover against a UConn squad that's been getting "way too much love" heading into the Final Four.

Related Videos

nbc_roto_scvtex_250403.jpg
01:17
Focus on the under in South Carolina vs. Texas
nbc_roto_ncaawomenschamp_250401.jpg
01:25
UCLA a good value bet to win national championship
nbc_bte_uconnusc_250331.jpg
01:35
Expect UConn to cover vs. USC in Elite Eight
van_lith.jpg
01:44
Concerns with TCU in Elite Eight matchup vs Texas
nbc_oht_jujuinjury_250327.jpg
10:06
JuJu’s ACL injury not result of a ‘dirty play’
nbc_oht_sweet16breakdown_250327.jpg
23:51
Iriafen must step up for USC vs. K-State
nbc_dps_sankey_250327.jpg
14:43
Sankey: SEC a ‘shining example of decision-making’
nbc_roto_dukeunc_250326.jpg
01:17
Is North Carolina being overlooked against Duke?
nbc_roto_ncstatelsu_250326.jpg
01:19
Eye over in LSU vs. NC State Sweet 16 matchup
nbc_bte_womensfinalfourbets_250325.jpg
01:31
LSU, UConn lead best bets to make Final Four
nbc_oht_cinderellastoriesv2_250320.jpg
14:16
Picking women’s tourney storylines, Cinderellas
nbc_oht_finalfourprv_250320.jpg
11:12
SC looking to get ‘their lick back’ against UConn
nbc_cbb_uclapauley_250319.jpg
01:39
How UCLA teams feed off Pauley Pavilion’s energy
nbc_cbb_womensgamev2_250318.jpg
01:15
Elite depth a good sign for women’s college hoops
nbc_cbb_top4womensplayersv2_250318.jpg
01:49
Watkins, Bueckers are players to watch in tourney
nbc_bte_wbbfinalfourpicks_250318.jpg
02:01
Who are the Final Four picks in women’s bracket?
nbc_roto_womensnatchamp_250318.jpg
01:47
USC, Watkins worth betting to win national title
nbc_oht_jujuintv_250313.jpg
10:10
Watkins looks ahead to NCAA Tournament
nbc_wcbb_daytondavidson_250307.jpg
04:29
Highlights: Davidson dominates Dayton
nbc_wcbb_davidson_morganfulksintv_250307.jpg
01:32
Davidson’s ‘toughness’ fueled victory over Dayton
nbc_wcbb_gmason_lewisharrisintv_250307.jpg
01:31
George Mason able to control game vs. Saint Louis
nbc_wcbb_stlouisgeorgemason_250307.jpg
05:23
Highlights: George Mason blows out Saint Louis
saint_joes_mpx.jpg
04:59
Highlights: SJU beats URI in overtime tourney game
nbc_wcbb_coachintv_250307.jpg
01:02
Brugler, Saint Joseph’s ‘not done yet’
nbc_wcbb_urduqhl_250307.jpg
04:59
Highlights: Richmond holds off Duquesne
nbc_wcbb_urdooganroussellintv_250307.jpg
01:47
Richmond not looking ahead to potential repeat
nbc_wcbb_wisconsiniowa_250305.jpg
05:18
Highlights: Iowa rolls over Wisconsin
nbc_wcbb_iowa_olsenintv_250305.jpg
01:06
Olsen all smiles after Iowa beats Wisconsin
nbc_wcbb_rutgersnebraska_250305.jpg
04:30
Highlights: Nebraska decimates Rutgers in Indy
nbc_wcbb_rutgers_williamsintv_250305.jpg
01:04
Williams: Markowski ‘dominant’ in win vs. Rutgers

Latest Clips

nbc_bte_heatvsgrizz_250403.jpg
01:43
Heat in ‘tough spot’ with quick turnaround vs. MEM
nbc_ffhh_lastcall_250403.jpg
02:15
Will three QBs go in draft’s first round?
nbc_ffhh_ahstonjeanty_250403.jpg
08:12
Bears, Cowboys intriguing spots for top RBs
nbc_ffhh_camward_250403.jpg
03:54
Unpacking fantasy implications if Ward goes to TEN
nbc_ffhh_alvinkamara_250403.jpg
08:19
Kamara, Mason get votes of confidence
nbc_ffhh_qbrankings_250403.jpg
07:20
Berry’s QB rankings 1-10: Who are elite options?
nbc_csu_sarkisiandraftprospects_250403.jpg
13:51
Sarkisian highlights top Texas NFL draft prospects
nbc_csu_sarkisiantexasculture_250403.jpg
10:19
Sarkisian: ‘Never sacrifice character for talent’
nbc_csu_mccordminset_250403.jpg
05:48
How McCord ‘paints a picture’ in the huddle
nbc_csu_mccordthrowing_250403.jpg
11:25
McCord: ‘Trust in teammates’ allows me to rip it
nbc_pft_hendricksonrightpriceV2_250403.jpg
11:05
Evaluating right price for Hendrickson’s next deal
nbc_pft_kirkcousins_250403.jpg
01:17
Falcons make no promises to Cousins about a trade
nbc_pft_rbneedyteams_250403.jpg
17:25
Scale of 1-10: Teams needing to draft a RB
nbc_pft_harvey_250403.jpg
02:16
Why Harvey emerges as Simms’ newest ‘man crush’
nbc_pft_tier1_250403.jpg
10:21
Why Jeanty, Hampton share Simms’ RB ranks Tier 1
nbc_pft_mylesgarrett_250403.jpg
11:08
Browns challenge Garrett to become ‘real leader’
nbc_pft_hendricksonpossibleoutcomes_250403.jpg
13:03
Possible outcomes for Hendrickson contract dilemma
nbc_pft_hendricksondissapointed_250403.jpg
10:19
Hendrickson disappointed by comments on contract
nbc_pl_mattletissier_250402.jpg
01:40
Top 20 PL goals ever: No. 7 Le Tissier, Saints
nbc_golf_lgpatmobilerd1_250402.jpg
08:53
Highlights: T-Mobile Match Play, Day 1
nbc_pl_update_250402.jpg
18:22
PL Update: Liverpool best Everton at Anfield
nbc_pl_slotintv_250402.jpg
04:48
Slot: Moyes has brought Everton ‘back to life’
nbc_pl_moyesintv_250402.jpg
03:49
Moyes sounds off on Liverpool’s winning goal
nbc_pl_newbre_250402.jpg
11:14
Extended HLs: Newcastle v. Brentford Matchweek 30
nbc_pl_liveve_250204.jpg
08:28
Extended HLs: Liverpool v. Everton Matchweek 30
nbc_pl_bhaavl_250402.jpg
11:10
Extended HLs: Brighton v. Aston Villa Matchweek 30
nbc_pl_jotavvdintv_250402.jpg
03:06
Van Dijk, Jota react to Liverpool’s win v. Everton
nbc_pl_livevepostgame_250402.jpg
03:00
Liverpool’s quality shines through against Everton
cdw_site.jpg
01:07
Back 9, especially 17, may swing Valero Texas Open
nbc_pl_soucry_250402.jpg
08:26
Extended HLs: Southampton v. Crystal Palace MWK 30