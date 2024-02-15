Curzan continues medal haul in 50m backstroke

Skip navigation
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Track legend Henry Rono dies at 72
OlympicTalk
,
OlympicTalk
,
Surprise tops Justin Haley’s list of expectations for Rick Ware Racing
John Newby
,
John Newby
,
Let the Quarterback Carousel Begin
NBC Sports Staff
,
NBC Sports Staff
,
Top Clips
Was 49ers choice on Wilks made before Super Bowl?
How much would NBA Vegas franchise cost?
Plaschke: Lakers should have traded LeBron
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
Profile
Profile
Login
Favorites
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
All Sports
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
College Basketball
Golf
Olympics
Fantasy Sports
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
WNBA
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
Dog Show
AA Bowl
Rugby
Rotoworld
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Betting Home
Fantasy Football
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Baseball
Baseball Draft Guide
Fantasy Basketball
Basketball Season Tools
Draft Guide Bundle
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Podcasts
Peacock
Betting Home
Telemundo Deportes
Paris 2024 Olympics
Team USA
Olympics
GolfNow
GolfPass
SportsEngine
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Track legend Henry Rono dies at 72
OlympicTalk
,
OlympicTalk
,
Surprise tops Justin Haley’s list of expectations for Rick Ware Racing
John Newby
,
John Newby
,
Let the Quarterback Carousel Begin
NBC Sports Staff
,
NBC Sports Staff
,
Top Clips
Was 49ers choice on Wilks made before Super Bowl?
How much would NBA Vegas franchise cost?
Plaschke: Lakers should have traded LeBron
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
College Basketball
Golf
Olympics
Fantasy Sports
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
WNBA
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
Dog Show
AA Bowl
Rugby
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Betting Home
Fantasy Football
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Baseball
Baseball Draft Guide
Fantasy Basketball
Basketball Season Tools
Draft Guide Bundle
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Podcasts
Favorites
Profile
Peacock
Betting Home
Telemundo Deportes
Paris 2024 Olympics
Team USA
Olympics
GolfNow
GolfPass
SportsEngine
Favorites
Profile
Login
Menu
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Watch Now
Curzan continues medal haul in 50m backstroke
February 15, 2024 12:32 PM
Claire Curzan won the women's 50m backstroke at the 2024 World Aquatics Championships in Doha, Qatar with a time of 24.43 seconds, securing her fourth overall medal at the competition so far.
Close Ad