 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Ryder Cup 2025 - Previews
Ryder Cup 2025 pairings, starting times: Friday morning foursomes
Oregon v Northwestern
How to watch No. 6 Oregon vs No. 3 Penn State: TV, live stream info, storylines for Saturday’s game
Ryder Cup 2025 - Previews
‘You’re trying to birdie almost every hole': This won’t be the Bethpage Black we’re used to

Top Clips

nbc_ffhh_hateqb_250925.jpg
Murray, Dart, Goff lead QBs to avoid for Week 4
love.jpg
Packers’ Love is ‘top ten fantasy QB’ in Week 4
trey.jpg
Best prop bets for Seahawks vs. Cardinals

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Ryder Cup 2025 - Previews
Ryder Cup 2025 pairings, starting times: Friday morning foursomes
Oregon v Northwestern
How to watch No. 6 Oregon vs No. 3 Penn State: TV, live stream info, storylines for Saturday’s game
Ryder Cup 2025 - Previews
‘You’re trying to birdie almost every hole': This won’t be the Bethpage Black we’re used to

Top Clips

nbc_ffhh_hateqb_250925.jpg
Murray, Dart, Goff lead QBs to avoid for Week 4
love.jpg
Packers’ Love is ‘top ten fantasy QB’ in Week 4
trey.jpg
Best prop bets for Seahawks vs. Cardinals

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

HLs: 2025 Portugal BP Ultimate Rally-Raid, Stage 1

September 25, 2025 01:38 PM
Watch highlights from the Stage 1 of the 2025 World Rally-Raid Championship: BP Ultimate Rally-Raid, Portugal.

Latest Clips

nbc_ffhh_hateqb_250925.jpg
02:00
Murray, Dart, Goff lead QBs to avoid for Week 4
love.jpg
04:50
Packers’ Love is ‘top ten fantasy QB’ in Week 4
trey.jpg
02:00
Best prop bets for Seahawks vs. Cardinals
nbc_pl_bournemouthrcfeature_250925.jpg
07:35
Christie & Brooks tee it up in honor of Ryder Cup
nbc_golf_jeep_250925.jpg
02:53
Analyzing Bethpage Black’s pivotal closing stretch
nbc_ffhh_hate_catches_250925.jpg
03:04
Steer clear of Metcalf, Pittman for Week 4
GeorgiaSECschedule.jpg
03:13
SEC releases three annual opponents for all teams
nbc_ffhh_monygomery_250925.jpg
03:14
Montgomery, Stevenson among Week 4 RBs to avoid
nbc_rtf_indianaoverillinois_250925.jpg
05:11
Indiana has ‘serious staying power’
nbc_rtf_mateersurgery_250925.jpg
03:33
What’s next for Oklahoma after Mateer’s injury?
GundyRTF9-25.jpg
06:03
Gundy fired after 21 years at Oklahoma State
nbc_ffhh_love_catches_250925v2.jpg
14:29
Odunze, Olave could stay consistent in Week 4
nbc_rtf_imaginethatv2_250925.jpg
05:45
How can Washington pull off upset vs. Ohio State?
nbc_rtf_lsuolemiss_250925.jpg
04:13
Will LSU’s offense get on track vs. Ole Miss?
DPSRuss9-25.jpg
08:45
Has Wilson played himself out of the Hall of Fame?
nbc_golf_hpejr_250925.jpg
03:30
Bama-bound Naughton’s dream to become world No. 1
nbc_dls_nyliberty_250925.jpg
05:17
Making sense of NY’s decision to fire Brondello
nbc_rtf_psuoregon_250925.jpg
09:53
Oregon game is a ‘big opportunity’ for Penn State
TySimpson9-25.jpg
04:26
How will Alabama respond against Georgia?
nbc_ffhh_hampton_250925.jpg
14:24
Hampton, Hall and Dobbins headline RBs for Week 4
nbc_rtf_underdogpicks_250925.jpg
02:58
Oregon, UCF lead Week 5 underdog picks
herbert.jpg
02:32
Week 4 best bets: Ride with Chargers, Packers
nbc_csu_nyjvsmia_250925.jpg
01:18
NFL Week 4 preview: Jets vs. Dolphins
nbc_csu_cinvsden_250925.jpg
01:09
NFL Week 4 preview: Bengals vs. Broncos
nbc_csu_gbvsdal_250925.jpg
01:55
NFL Week 4 preview: Packers vs. Cowboys
lsu.jpg
02:24
LSU the best ‘no’ bet for CFB Playoff futures
nbc_csu_chivslv_250925.jpg
03:07
NFL Week 4 preview: Bears vs. Raiders
nbc_csu_jaxvssf_250925.jpg
03:00
NFL Week 4 preview: Jaguars vs. 49ers
nbc_csu_balvskc_250925.jpg
04:38
NFL Week 4 preview: Ravens vs. Chiefs
nbc_golf_rorybryson_250925.jpg
08:09
McIlroy - DeChambeau ‘is a legit rivalry’