 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Dakotah Lindwurm Fiona O’Keeffe Emily Sisson
Team USA at 2024 Paris Olympics: List of qualified U.S. athletes
2024 U.S. Olympic Team Trials - Track & Field - Day 1
2024 U.S. Olympic Track and Field Trials Results
GOLF: JUN 21 PGA Travelers Championship
Travelers Championship 2024: Tee times for third round at TPC River Highlands

Top Clips

oly24_swm100bu_trials_dresselheat_240621.jpg
Dressel wins heat, gets top time of 100m fly semis
oly24_atw100_trials_jeffersonheatv2_240621.jpg
Jefferson runs season’s best in 100 heat at Trials
oly24_atw100_trials_shacarriheat_240621.jpg
Richardson wins 100m heat despite early stumble

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Dakotah Lindwurm Fiona O’Keeffe Emily Sisson
Team USA at 2024 Paris Olympics: List of qualified U.S. athletes
2024 U.S. Olympic Team Trials - Track & Field - Day 1
2024 U.S. Olympic Track and Field Trials Results
GOLF: JUN 21 PGA Travelers Championship
Travelers Championship 2024: Tee times for third round at TPC River Highlands

Top Clips

oly24_swm100bu_trials_dresselheat_240621.jpg
Dressel wins heat, gets top time of 100m fly semis
oly24_atw100_trials_jeffersonheatv2_240621.jpg
Jefferson runs season’s best in 100 heat at Trials
oly24_atw100_trials_shacarriheat_240621.jpg
Richardson wins 100m heat despite early stumble

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Nuguse second in 1500m prelim at U.S. Trials

June 21, 2024 09:01 PM
Yared Nuguse finished second in his 1500m prelim race in 3:37.61 to qualify for the semifinals at the U.S. Olympic Track & Field Trials in Eugene, Oregon.