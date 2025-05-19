 Skip navigation
All Scores

Napheesa Collier scores 23 to help Lynx beat Sparks, 89-75

  
Published May 18, 2025 09:52 PM

Napheesa Collier scored 23 points, Alanna Smith added 18 points on 7-of-10 shooting and the Minnesota Lynx beat the Los Angeles Sparks 89-75 on Sunday.

Courtney Williams finished with 13 points and 10 assists and Jessica Shepard scored 11 points and grabbed 10 rebounds for the Lynx (2-0).

Azura Stevens led the Sparks (1-1) with 21 points. Dearica Hamby added 20 points and 10 rebounds, and Kelsey Plum finished with 18 points and five assists.

Williams hit a 3-pointer a little over a minute into the second half that gave Minnesota the lead for good at 49-47 and sparked a 9-0 run.

Plum’s basket with 7:45 to play cut the deficit to 75-70 but Karlie Samuelsson and Smith each hit a 3-pointer during an 11-0 run as the Sparks went scoreless for more than 5 1/2 minutes.

The Lynx shot 48% (34 of 71) from the field and hit 10 3-pointers.

Up next

The Lynx play their home opener against Paige Bueckers and the Dallas Wings — who Minnesota beat 99-84 to open the season — on Wednesday. The Sparks visit Phoenix the same day.