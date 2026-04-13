Cubs at Phillies Prediction: Odds, recent stats, trends, and best bets for April 13

The Chicago Cubs (7-8) travel to Citizens Bank Park to take on the Philadelphia Phillies (7-8) in the start of a three-game series.

Chicago is coming off a 7-6 comeback win over Pittsburgh yesterday that saw them trail 5-0 at one point. The Cubs have been at or below .500 all season long and have another chance to reach .500 with a win today. Chicago’s offense has sputtered this season with a .224 batting average (21st) and 122 hits (22nd), ranking bottom 10.

Philadelphia is 1-4 over the last five games and is looking to reach .500 at home. The Phillies are 4-5 at home this season and lost two of the past three. Philadelphia has lost two straight series and scored four or fewer runs in five consecutive games.

Lets dive into the matchup and find a sweat or two.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch first pitch, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

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Game details & how to watch Cubs at Phillies



Date: Monday, April 13, 2026

Time: 6:40 PM EST

Site: Citizens Bank Park

City: Philadelphia, PA

Network/Streaming: MLB TV / FS1

Never miss a second of the action and stay up-to-date with all the latest team stats and player news. Check out our day-by-day MLB schedule page, along with detailed matchup pages that update live in-game with every out.

Odds for the Cubs at the Phillies

The latest odds as of Monday:

Moneyline: Chicago Cubs (+153), Philadelphia Phillies (-186)

Spread: Cubs +1.5 (-143), Phillies -1.5 (+119)

Total: 8.0

Probable starting pitchers for Cubs at Phillies

Monday’s pitching matchup (April 13): Javier Assad vs. Cristopher Sanchez



Cubs: Javier Assad

2026 stats: 5.2 IP, 1-0, 0.00 ERA, 0.53 WHIP, 3 Ks, 2 BB



Phillies: Cristopher Sanchez

2026 Stats: 16.1 IP, 1-1, 1.65 ERA, 1.35 WHIP, 23 Ks, 4 BB

Who’s Hot? Who’s Not!



The Phillies’ Bryce Harper is hitting .273 with 15 hits and 29 total bases over 55 at-bats

is hitting .273 with 15 hits and 29 total bases over 55 at-bats The Phillies’ Alec Bohm is hitting .148 with eight hits and 10 strikeouts over 54 at-bats

is hitting .148 with eight hits and 10 strikeouts over 54 at-bats The Cubs’ Nico Hoerner is hitting .316 with 18 hits and 28 total bases over 57 at-bats

is hitting .316 with 18 hits and 28 total bases over 57 at-bats The Cubs’ Michael Busch is hitting .135 with seven hits, 12 strikeouts, and seven walks over 52 at-bats

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Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Cubs at Phillies

The Cubs are 5-10 ATS this season

The Phillies are an MLB-worst 3-12 ATS this season

The Cubs are 8-6-1 to the Over this season

The Phillies are 7-7-1 to the Over this season

If you’re looking for more key trends and stats around the spread, moneyline and total for every single game on the schedule today, check out our MLB Top Trends tool on NBC Sports!

Expert picks & predictions for tonight’s game between the Cubs and the Phillies

Rotoworld Bet Best Bet

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Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the MLB calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, ballpark information and weather forecasts.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Monday’s game between the Cubs and the Phillies.



Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Cubs on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Cubs at +1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Over on the Game Total of 8.5

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