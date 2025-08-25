Diamondbacks at Brewers Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, trends, stats for August 25

It’s Monday, August 25 and the Diamondbacks (64-67) are in Milwaukee to take on the Brewers (81-50). Eduardo Rodriguez is slated to take the mound for Arizona against Brandon Woodruff for Milwaukee.

Milwaukee is 2-5 over the past seven games and 3-6 since going on their MLB-best 14-game winning streak. The Brewers have lost back-to-back series entering this contest, while the Diamondbacks have won two straight series. Arizona is 4-1 over the last five games, so these squads are trending in different directions ahead of their second meeting (Arizona 2-1).

Let’s dive into the matchup and find a sweat or two. We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on how to catch first pitch, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details & how to watch Diamondbacks at Brewers

Date: Monday, August 25, 2025

Time: 7:40PM EST

Site: American Family Field

City: Milwaukee, WI

Network/Streaming: ARID, FDSNWI

Odds for the Diamondbacks at the Brewers

The latest odds as of Monday:



Moneyline: Diamondbacks (+150), Brewers (-181)

Spread: Brewers -1.5

Total: 8.0 runs

Probable starting pitchers for Diamondbacks at Brewers

Pitching matchup for August 25, 2025: Eduardo Rodriguez vs. Brandon Woodruff

Diamondbacks: Eduardo Rodriguez, (5-7, 5.40 ERA)

Last outing: 5.40 ERA, 4 Earned Runs Allowed, 5 Hits Allowed, 3 Walks, and 4 Strikeouts Brewers: Brandon Woodruff, (4-1, 2.47 ERA)

Last outing: 6.23 ERA, 3 Earned Runs Allowed, 5 Hits Allowed, 3 Walks, and 6 Strikeouts

vs.

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Diamondbacks at Brewers

Arizona is 2-1 versus Milwaukee this season

Milwaukee is 3-6 in the last 9 games

Arizona is 4-1 in the last 5 games

This season the Brewers pitcher Brandon Woodruff has an ERA of 2.50

The Diamondbacks have failed to cover the Run Line in 3 straight road games

Betting the Brewers on the Money Line is up 2.11 units with Brandon Woodruff as the home opener

Expert picks & predictions for tonight’s game between the Diamondbacks and the Brewers

Rotoworld Best Bet

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the MLB calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, ballpark information and weather forecasts.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Monday’s game between the Diamondbacks and the Brewers:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Arizona Diamondbacks at +1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Game Total of 8.0.

