 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Stanford v Notre Dame
Notre Dame 99-to-0: No. 5 Cam Hart, fifth-year cornerback, coming off another shoulder injury
William Hill Haskell Invitational
Betting the Haskell Stakes: Mage Not Favored
  • John Furlong
    ,
  • John Furlong
    ,
JAPAN-FUKUOKA-WORLD AQUATICS CHAMPIONSHIPS-DIVING-WOMEN-10M SYNCHRONISED
China wins 12 of 13 golds at diving worlds, streak snapped at 37

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pgabarracudachamprd2ehl_230721__167825.jpg
Highlights: Barracuda Championship, Round 2
nbc_golf_girlsjuniorsemis_230721.jpg
HLs: U.S. Girls’ Junior Amateur Champ., semis
nbc_golf_gcpodminiep_230721.jpg
What’s wrong with Thomas?

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Stanford v Notre Dame
Notre Dame 99-to-0: No. 5 Cam Hart, fifth-year cornerback, coming off another shoulder injury
William Hill Haskell Invitational
Betting the Haskell Stakes: Mage Not Favored
  • John Furlong
    ,
  • John Furlong
    ,
JAPAN-FUKUOKA-WORLD AQUATICS CHAMPIONSHIPS-DIVING-WOMEN-10M SYNCHRONISED
China wins 12 of 13 golds at diving worlds, streak snapped at 37

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pgabarracudachamprd2ehl_230721__167825.jpg
Highlights: Barracuda Championship, Round 2
nbc_golf_girlsjuniorsemis_230721.jpg
HLs: U.S. Girls’ Junior Amateur Champ., semis
nbc_golf_gcpodminiep_230721.jpg
What’s wrong with Thomas?

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

MLB Best Bets, July 22: Cardinals vs Cubs

  • By
  • Vaughn Dalzell,
  • By
  • Vaughn Dalzell
  
Published July 22, 2023 10:37 AM
St. Louis Cardinals v Chicago White Sox

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - JULY 08: Miles Mikolas #39 of the St. Louis Cardinals reacts after getting out of the seventh inning against the Chicago White Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field on July 08, 2023 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Quinn Harris/Getty Images)

Getty Images

Vaughn Dalzell breaks down his best bet for the Saturday slate between the Cubs and Cardinals.

Cardinals (-120) at Cubs (+100): O/U 9.5

The Cubs escaped with a 4-3 victory yesterday, but there were some questionable calls down the stretch that contributed to that win.

St. Louis is playing quality baseball with a 6-2 record since the All-Star break and 9-3 over the past 12 games.

Post All-Star break, the Cardinals are top four in BA (2nd), OPS (4th), and OBP (1st), while the Cubs are top four in all those areas as well.

However, Chicago is 4-4 since the All-Star break thanks to the pitching staff’s 5.63 ERA (25th). St. Louis’ pitching staff is ranked 10th with a 3.82 ERA and allowed the fifth-fewest walks (19) in that same span.

The Cardinals have a pitching edge with Miles Mikolas on the mound versus Michael Fulmer.

The Cubs’ Fulmer will make his first start of the season after being featured in relief over 43 games (1-5 record, 4.43 ERA). St. Louis’ offense should have no problems getting Mikolas run support.

Give me the Cardinals on the ML at -120 odds out to -140.

Pick: Cardinals ML (1u)

Start off your Sunday with MLB Sunday leadoff on Peacock featuring exclusive games with no blackout restrictions. Check out the schedule now to see if your favorite team is playing and join for one low annual fee.

DON’T FORGET TO CHECK OUT OUR BETTING TOOLS:

Live Odds: NFL | NBA | MLB | CFB | CBB | NHL

Player Props: NFL | NBA | MLB | CFB | CBB | NHL

Top Trends: NFL | NBA | MLB | CFB | CBB | NHL

Predictions: NFL | NBA | MLB | CFB | CBB | NHL