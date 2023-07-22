MLB Best Bets, July 22: Cardinals vs Cubs

Vaughn Dalzell breaks down his best bet for the Saturday slate between the Cubs and Cardinals.

Cardinals (-120) at Cubs (+100): O/U 9.5

The Cubs escaped with a 4-3 victory yesterday, but there were some questionable calls down the stretch that contributed to that win.

St. Louis is playing quality baseball with a 6-2 record since the All-Star break and 9-3 over the past 12 games.

Post All-Star break, the Cardinals are top four in BA (2nd), OPS (4th), and OBP (1st), while the Cubs are top four in all those areas as well.

However, Chicago is 4-4 since the All-Star break thanks to the pitching staff’s 5.63 ERA (25th). St. Louis’ pitching staff is ranked 10th with a 3.82 ERA and allowed the fifth-fewest walks (19) in that same span.

The Cardinals have a pitching edge with Miles Mikolas on the mound versus Michael Fulmer.

The Cubs’ Fulmer will make his first start of the season after being featured in relief over 43 games (1-5 record, 4.43 ERA). St. Louis’ offense should have no problems getting Mikolas run support.

Give me the Cardinals on the ML at -120 odds out to -140.

Pick: Cardinals ML (1u)

Start off your Sunday with MLB Sunday leadoff on Peacock featuring exclusive games with no blackout restrictions. Check out the schedule now to see if your favorite team is playing and join for one low annual fee.

DON’T FORGET TO CHECK OUT OUR BETTING TOOLS:

Live Odds: NFL | NBA | MLB | CFB | CBB | NHL

Player Props: NFL | NBA | MLB | CFB | CBB | NHL

Top Trends: NFL | NBA | MLB | CFB | CBB | NHL

Predictions: NFL | NBA | MLB | CFB | CBB | NHL